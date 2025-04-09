4 early picks to win the 2025 WWE Men's Money in the Bank contract

WWE Money in the Bank is a Premium Live Event that has been around for years now. The name comes from the signature match of the show: the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

For those unaware, the bout is a Ladder Match where a select number of stars, typically six, battle it out, and the winner is whoever climbs to the top of a ladder and retrieves a hanging briefcase. With that comes significant spoils of victory.

The holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase then has one year to cash in a contract inside of the container. That contract offers a guaranteed title opportunity that can be used at any time, as long as there is a ring, a champion, and a referee available.

Ad

Trending

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match has been a classic and annual tradition for 20 years now. This article will take a look at a handful of early picks who could potentially enter and win the next edition, which will take place later this year.

Below are four early picks to win the 2025 WWE Men's Money in the Bank contract.

#4. Penta is extremely popular with WWE fans already

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta is a world-traveled performer. He has competed in promotions such as AAA, TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and AEW prior to joining WWE last year. He officially debuted for the company in January.

The luchador is currently chasing his first WWE title. He will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship. His opponents will be champion Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Given how popular Penta is already, it would make sense for him to be pushed to the top of the card. Fans adore the charismatic lucha star, so giving him the Money in the Bank briefcase could be a great start towards a prosperous main event run.

Ad

#3. Fenix could win the briefcase instead

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fenix is another new WWE star who found success in the same promotions as Penta. The reason for that is that he and Penta are brothers. As a tag team, they have been known as The Lucha Brothers.

The brother of Penta made his WWE debut on Friday Night SmackDown last week. He went one-on-one with NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer, and the two put on a stellar match. In the end, Fenix stood tall, but both men looked strong.

Ad

If Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment truly want Fenix to stand out and be a top star almost immediately, he should win Money in the Bank. If he gets the briefcase, Rey Fenix will immediately be a world title contender. Win or lose, just challenging for a world title would be huge.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could return and win Money in the Bank

Ilja Dragunov is an intense WWE star on the Monday Night RAW brand. He first joined the company through NXT UK and then later competed in NXT. He held the top titles of each brand, too.

Ad

Unfortunately, The Mad Dragon hasn't been able to replicate his success on WWE RAW due to an injury he suffered last year in a bout with Gunther. Ilja Dragunov is yet to return, but fans are always eager to see him back.

If Ilja is healthy by the time Money in the Bank rolls around, he could be the perfect choice to win the bout. He might even be one of the rare champions to announce his cash-in ahead of time, which is always appreciated.

Ad

#1. Bron Breakker's massive push could begin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bron Breakker is another extremely intense WWE star. He is a former two-time NXT Champion, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Bron is also the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew has a major match at WWE WrestleMania 41. As noted, he will put his coveted Intercontinental Title on the line against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Many expect Breakker to lose the belt without being pinned.

If he does drop the belt, Bron will likely be on the path towards a world title. Breakker winning Money in the Bank makes more sense than anyone else, as he's already fit to be in the main event picture. Bron winning Money in the Bank and winning a world title is good for business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More