4 Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 43

The CCO of WWE, Triple H, alongside Saudi Arabia's Turki Al-Sheikh and some big WWE Superstars, hosted a press conference to announce that in 2027, WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia.This news has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. Fans are now sharing mixed reactions. There have been multiple rumors across the internet about The Showcase of the Immortals, suggesting it may bring back some of the biggest legends or even create the biggest what-if bouts.In this listicle, we will make four early predictions for WrestleMania 43:#4. The Rock vs. Roman ReignsThe Brahma Bull vs. the Tribal Chief has been one of the most talked-about bouts for years, and it even came to fruition and was almost booked for WrestleMania XL.However, things drastically changed as Cody Rhodes became popular, and the rest is history. Fans got Rhodes' moment of finally overcoming the odds and becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.But the WWE Universe missed the mega bout between Reigns and The Final Boss. However, WrestleMania 43 could feature a clash between the Samoan giants, as there have been reports that Saudi Arabian authorities are pushing for The Rock to compete at Mania, either against Roman or Rhodes.#3. CM Punk vs. Cody RhodesThe American Nightmare and the Best in the World are two of the pound-for-pound biggest babyfaces on the Stamford-based promotion roster presently.Both are in the main-event picture and are engaged in wars against top stars on their brands. The two have been respectful towards each other, but they could cross paths at some point in their careers.Given the star power both stars possess, Punk vs. Rhodes would be a massive box-office draw, and WrestleMania 43 could be the perfect spot for the dream clash.#2. The Undertaker vs. former World Heavyweight ChampionThe report, which emerged about Saudi Arabia wanting WrestleMania 43 to be stacked with legends, also featured WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the list.The Phenom has multiple times praised former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for his style and shown his support toward him, and has also stated that he would want to compete against The Ring General during his time.Saudi Arabia is offering a massive payday for WrestleMania 43, and The Undertaker may also earn the biggest paycheck of his life. The Deadman could make a shocking return to the ring, coming out of retirement for the last time, and face Gunther at Mania 43.#1. CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve AustinSome recent reports have also suggested that Saudi Arabian officials want The Texas Rattlesnake to compete at the first-ever overseas WWE WrestleMania in 2027.That said, if the rumors are true, there is no better opponent for Stone Cold than CM Punk. Fans have long dreamed of this clash, and both icons share striking similarities in their anti-hero personas; a match between Punk and Steve Austin would be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.