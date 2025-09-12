The Rock could return to fight one of two WWE megastars - Reports

The Rock could return to WWE to fight one of two major stars, according to reports. The Brahma Bull last competed in WWE at WrestleMania XL, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of the show.He then made an appearance at Elimination Chamber this year and oversaw John Cena's heel turn after he attacked Cody Rhodes. However, he has not appeared in WWE since, but that could change in the future.With reports that WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, there is a push for legendary names to return to the promotion. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Saudi is negotiating The Final Boss' return to WWE for a match at WrestleMania 43. The report also adds that with a deal to bring WrestleMania to the Gulf nation being complete, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a main event of The Rock against either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.Both matches offer great storytelling opportunities for WWE given the history. The People's Champion had an intense feud with Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania XL and at Elimination Chamber offered him a chance to join forces with him.A match with his cousin Reigns will also draw interest with the family history coming into play. Reigns vs. The Rock could be a generational clash for WWE fans.The Rock recently underwent a transformationThe Rock showed up at the Venice Film Festival with a new slimmed-down look. He reportedly lost 60 lbs in weight as he looks to take his Hollywood career in a different direction.The former WWE Champion revealed that the reason behind his incredible weight loss was for a new movie role. He said that he will play a &quot;whimsical, eccentric 70-something-year-old&quot; named Chicken Man in a movie that will be an adaptation of the Lizard Music book.However, some wrestling veterans have raised concerns about whether this transformation means the WWE legend has bid goodbye to an in-ring career.