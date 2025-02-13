4 Explanations behind CM Punk not getting WWE Championship match since his return

CM Punk has been one of the top names in the industry since his return to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023. The Best in the World has been a part of some of the biggest storylines, including ones with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, and now has his eyes set on the World Championship.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, Punk has only one goal in mind, and that is to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. He entered the Royal Rumble with a singular intention to win but ended up getting eliminated by Logan Paul. With a loss at the Royal Rumble, Punk is now set to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which is set to be a stacked battlefield in its own right.

Certainly, the odds are stacked against CM Punk, considering some massive names will enter the Chamber alongside him. A loss could technically put his WrestleMania main event dreams back to bed unless he pulls some strings to surprise the world.

Punk has been a major attraction for the company, so fans have been confused over the reason he has not held a title since his return. CM Punk has not received a televised World title match since his comeback, which has been concerning.

Let's check out a few potential reasons why he has not received a World Championship opportunity yet.

#4. Injury concerns

CM Punk ended up as the runner-up in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and could have had some massive matches on the Road to WrestleMania XL. However, he was injured during his first Royal Rumble appearance in nearly a decade, which ended up keeping him out on the shelf for quite some time.

Further, Punk went through a gruesome war with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024 and ended up winning the match. However, the bruises from the match again took him out of action for a few weeks, keeping him away from any World title storyline till now.

#3. Not getting any younger

While CM Punk has a lot left in his tank and has proved to have a lot of potential at the age of 46, it is to be noted that he doesn't have a lot of time left before he retires. Though Punk will undoubtedly win the World Championship before he retires, there were numerous dream matches that he was bound to be a part of before hanging up his boots.

While WWE could have added him to the World title scene, the company has seemingly opted to feature The Second City Saint in a string of dream matches. With that nearly done, Triple H & Co. may now work him into the championship picture.

#2. WWE wanted to protect Cody Rhodes and Gunther

Since his return to WWE, CM Punk has not faced a lot of losses in the ring. Entering him in the World title scene would also have the same result, with Punk likely winning.

This might be a major reason WWE hasn't given him a shot at the World title yet. Throughout the past few months, WWE has protected Cody Rhodes and Gunther as the World Champions, and with them entering as the champions at WrestleMania 41, the company could now add Punk to the storylines to potentially crown a new champion.

#1. WWE still doesn't fully trust CM Punk

CM Punk miraculously returned to WWE after a decade of disparaging the company, making it clear that he was a different person now. While the Stamford-based promotion has already put a lot of trust in Punk, using him as one of the faces of the company, officials still might not have complete faith in the Best in the World.

With time passing, WWE might be trying to gain more trust in the former World Champion, and once it starts to trust him completely, he could be given a WWE Championship victory.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania 41.

