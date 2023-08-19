4 Extreme moments in Edge's illustrious 25-year WWE career

On SmackDown this week, Edge celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE with a victory over Sheamus. Having made his televised WWE debut in 1998, The Rated-R Superstar has had a fulfilling career in the Stamford-based promotion. From winning world championships to feuding with big names, the 49-year-old has done it all.

Just like his 25 years in the company are full of glorious moments, several extreme moments have also occurred. The Ultimate Opportunist has been a part of high-risk matches and celebrations that might never happen today.

In this article, we will look at four extreme moments in Edge's 25-year career in WWE:

#4. Edge slapped John Cena's father

In 2006, Edge and John Cena were involved in a rivalry considered one of the greatest by many. The feud began when the former cashed his Money in the Bank to win Cena's title at Elimination Chamber. This led to a massive rivalry, and the championship exchanged hands a few times.

Eventually, the champ was booked to defend his title against John Cena at SummerSlam 2006. Before the Premium Live Event match, The Rated-R Superstar paid a visit to Cena's house and trashed the latter's items. Once done with trashing the items, the challenger's father met the unwanted visitor.

John Cena. Sr came face-to-face with The Ultimate Opportunist, asking him to leave. While Edge obliged the request, he slapped Cena's father before leaving. Even though a part of a storyline, this was considered pretty extreme when it happened.

#3. Royal Rumble return

When Edge announced his retirement in 2011, fans were not ready to see him go. After all, he was retiring when he was at the top of his game. However, due to the severity of his injury, The Rated-R Superstar was left with no choice. Fans did not expect to see the former World Heavyweight Champion compete in the ring ever again.

However, nine years later, at Royal Rumble 2020, the veteran shocked the WWE Universe when he made his in-ring return. The 49-year-old was met with one of the biggest pops of all time. Even though he did not win the Battle Royal, many consider this return one of the most extreme moments in WWE history.

#2. Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22

When one thinks of Hardcore matches, one thinks of extreme. However, at WrestleMania 22, the Rated-R Superstar and Mick Foley took things one step further as they indulged in one of the best matches in WWE history. While the match had several extreme moments, the climax was the most appreciated.

Lita, who was with The Rated-R Superstar then, set a table on fire. Once that was done, he speared Foley through the table and created a historic moment. This match at WrestleMania 22 proved Edge could survive the most extreme situations, whereas Mick Foley earned his much-deserved WrestleMania moment.

#1. Celebration with Lita

In 2005, Edge became the first WWE Superstar to win the Money in the Bank contract. A year later, he cashed in this opportunity to win John Cena's WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. 24 hours after this victory, The Rated-R Superstar promised an explicit celebration on RAW.

While many wondered if the Hall of Famer would deliver the same, on January 9, 2006, he and his then-partner Lita did a live intimate celebration on RAW. This remains one of the most extreme moments in WWE history and is unlikely to be repeated.

