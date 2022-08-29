A new son, attacked by returning star - 4 incredible fan theories for Kurt Angle's return on WWE RAW

For the first time in over two years, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will finally return to Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Given his long absence, the sudden re-emergence to the spotlight seems a bit urgent and random.

As reported in an exclusive by Sportskeeda, The Olympic Gold Medalist's homecoming may be a one-off to boost ratings. However, that underwhelming possibility hasn't stopped his fans from putting forward some ridiculous theories for his grand return.

Here, we pinpoint four incredible fan theories for Kurt Angle's much-hyped WWE return on the upcoming edition of RAW.

#4. Kurt Angle may become General Manager of RAW again

In April 2017, in front of a raucous crowd, Vince McMahon announced Kurt Angle as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW. Angle took over from Mick Foley, who was fired by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

For the next year-and-a-half, Angle would run things weekly on RAW and even compete in the ring multiple times. During his time as GM, he tussled with the likes of Happy Corbin (then known as Baron Corbin), The Miz, and his boss.

Some fans think that WWE is bringing back the retired legend as the new GM. Given that Adam Pearce is running things on-screen in a managerial role for both brands, this one seems unlikely.

#3. The WWE Universe may witness the return of Milk-A-Mania

In the good old days of the Attitude Era, Angle once came out in a milk truck, created havoc at ringside, and doused his rivals with milk. It was the former World Champion's take on Stone Cold Steve Austin's infamous beer truck segment.

Fans saw him drink milk on live television in Kurt Angle style during his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2017. Perhaps his return to RAW could mark the long-awaited return of the milk van.

Imagine the pop Angle would receive if he emerged on top of a truck in his hometown, toasted with a milk bottle, and wreaked havoc.

#2. The Fiend could return to attack the Hall of Famer

The Fiend is a name that has sprung up countless times over the last few months, especially after Triple H took over as Head of Creative. Bray Wyatt, the man behind the sadistic monster, is rumored for a surprise return in the near future.

The former Universal Champion is beloved and revered by fans. Some are eagerly anticipating his grand return and would like to see him take out Kurt Angle in his hometown. Attacking a certified legend on your first night back is the perfect way to send a message to the locker room and WWE Universe.

On the off-chance that The Fiend does attack Angle, this wouldn't be the first time he incapacitates the former RAW GM, as he did the same during his initial rampage in 2019.

#1. Kurt Angle announces Chad Gable as his long-lost son

One fan had a hilarious theory. The Hall of Famer returns to his hometown to announce that Chad Gable (a fellow Olympian) is his long-lost son.

This ludicrous prediction is a direct shot at the father-son storyline that WWE ran with Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan, Gable's former tag-team partner, in 2017. Many fans expected that Angle would reveal the brains of the Alpha Academy as his son owing to their similarities.

The self-proclaimed American Hero would instantly receive a much-needed boost with the prestigious family legacy Angle would provide. Once again, this one is unlikely, but never say never.

