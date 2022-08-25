Major update on Kurt Angle's WWE future (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle's upcoming WWE appearance has got the wrestling world talking, but it could just be a one-off cameo.

WWE recently announced that the Olympic Gold Medalist will be returning to the company on Monday Night RAW next week. The episode is scheduled to emanate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he is billed from.

As reported by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Kurt Angle's appearance on RAW will be a one-off, and it may not be building up to anything more.

It remains to be seen how Triple H, WWE's head of creative, chooses to use the legendary wrestler on the red brand.

WWE RAW has been must-see of late, and next week's show promises to be a slobberknocker

Ever since Triple H took over the company's creative direction, he has made weekly programming must-see. RAW continues to excel nowadays. This week, the closing moments of the show saw Judgment Day hold Rhea Ripley back as Beth Phoenix held a chair ready to attack The Eradicator.

The Glamazon is the latest in a long list of superstars brought back under Triple H, and the storylines seem to somehow get more compelling by the day. Dexter Lumis — another name who recently made a comeback — showed up on this week's NXT 2.0 and was arrested for his actions on RAW.

As this multiverse of madness continues to unfold before our very eyes, it will be interesting to see how Kurt Angle's three 'I's make their mark on next week's RAW.

Edited by Kartik Arry