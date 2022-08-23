Kurt Angle's return date and location announced on WWE RAW

WWE has announced the date and location for Kurt Angle's return to the company on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Olympic Gold Medalist is regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time. He is a former four-time WWE Champion and Intercontinental Champion. His last match on the Red brand was against Samoa Joe on March 25th, 2019.

On RAW this week, it was announced that Kurt Angle will return to WWE on next week's episode, which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he's billed from.

The Olympic Gold Medalist isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer to make an appearance in his hometown lately. The Rated-R Superstar Edge had his first match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in over ten years on RAW.

He took on former United States Champion Damian Priest, whom he defeated with a spear.

Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus also appeared on the show in her hometown and was involved in a segment with Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. It'll be interesting to see what Kurt Angle does on RAW next week.

