4 female WWE stars who can enter the 2024 Royal Rumble Match at #1

On Saturday, January 27th, WWE will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 40 with the Royal Rumble taking place at Tropicana Field in Florida.

The enormity of the event cannot be overstated with the respective winner of the men's and women's rumble matches earning themselves a world title match at WrestleMania in April.

Over the years many top stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have won the match from the prestigious number 30 position. However, performers like Rhea Ripley, Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit and Edge have entered the contest as the number one entrant and have then gone the full distance to win.

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching we are going to take a look at 4 female WWE stars who could enter the match at number 1 and potentially go on to win the entire thing.

#4 - Raquel wrecks in the rumble

One performer who has come on leaps and bounds over the past couple of years is the powerhouse, Raquel Rodriguez. Since moving to the main roster, the former NXT Women's Champion has won tag team gold as well as having faced off for a world title as well.

Despite her best efforts against stars like Ronda Rousey and Rhea Ripley, the 32-year-old has yet to take the next step in her career and become world champion.

At the Royal Rumble, her journey to the top could finally start to take shape, with her going the distance in the match and then going on to WrestleMania 40 to win the gold.

#3 - The Man win's WWE biggest battle royal

Arguably the most celebrated victory in Women's Royal Rumble history took place in 2019 when Becky Lynch's astronomic rise to the top of the card went one step further. The Irishwoman won the contest to punch her ticket to what would be the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Speaking to Advanced Television in 2022, Becky Lynch hailed her Rumble victory as her favorite moment in the Premium Live Event's history.

"I just loved it. I loved the surprise element. That’s the best thing about the Royal Rumble. It’s the surprises. You don’t know who’s going to come out. You don’t know when they’re going to come out. It’s awesome. Obviously, for myself, my favorite Royal Rumble moment would be when I won the Royal Rumble." (H/T Advanced Television)

Since then she has had many long championship reigns, further establishing herself as the number one star in WWE's women's division.

However, Becky is currently without a major singles title, and with many fans hoping to see her face the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Mania, winning the Rumble match would certainly make that match all the more likely.

#2 - The role model goes the distance in Florida

Since 2019, Bayley has portrayed a rather selfish character on screen with her always looking to take the easiest route possible to win.

However, over the past few months, her stable of Damage CTRL has subtly looked to phase her out of the group, which has led to the WWE Universe beginning to feel sympathy for her for the first time in a long time.

For Bayley to further continue her journey to the light side, going the distance at the Rumble and then choosing to face her former teammate in the form of the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at Mania would be a great way to show that she is back to her old self.

During a recent interview with The Comeback, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion said that she is keen to have a singles match at a Premium Live Event again soon after having worked many multi-women tag matches over the past year.

"So you move back up and down. A rollercoaster of emotions of things. Being proud of things. In the moment, I still feel like, right at this moment, on this day, I feel really hungry to do more. Last night, I thought about, I haven’t had a singles match on a pay-per-view in a while, and I want a singles match at WrestleMania, and so many things I want." (H/T The Comeback)

#1 - WWE's newest star makes an impact

In September 2023, WWE announced the signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old was immediately presented as a star having had backstage moments on screen with Triple H, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Despite having been in the company for a few months now, she has still yet to have a match in World Wrestling Entertainment, with management keen to make sure she is 100% ready before she laces up her boots.

The Royal Rumble may be the perfect place for her to make her in-ring debut as the event matches her huge aspirations. Speaking to Sports Illustrated Cargill revealed what she wants to accomplish in WWE.

"I understand what I’m here for. I want to capture gold and I want to headline WrestleMania, but none of that is handed out. I want to work to create those phenomenal moments. I want to have marquee matches, I want to get people talking, and I want to create something bigger than myself." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Given the enormity and importance of the match, a Royal Rumble match win from the number 1 spot could help create another huge star in the form of Jade Cargill.

