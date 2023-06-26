4 female WWE stars who can be repackaged in Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Roman Reigns’ Bloodline is in a complete turmoil as of late. For those living under a rock, The Usos’ Jimmy and Jey made a thunderous statement during the June 16 episode of SmackDown as they broke away from the famed faction. This has been a long time coming, as both fans and critics have been expecting this to happen considering the hints laid out before the aforementioned promo.

Now that The Usos are out of the villainous collective, it is likely that The Head of the Table will be on the lookout for new bloods to join his crew. If such a move from Reigns comes to fruition, there could also be a probability that he could be recruiting their first female member(s) to his team.

Take a look at these four female WWE Superstars that could join Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

#4. Dakota Kai

The two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai is one of the female Superstars that can be a member of The Bloodline.

Kai’s got some Samoan blood in her as her mother originated from the island of Upolu. She even made sure that such a lineage is made known by using the Polynesian word Kai as her ring name which means the sea.

Now that The Bloodline is understaffed, Kai could be a valuable addition to Roman Reigns’ team considering her in-ring credentials.

#3. Roman Reigns could also be adding Tamina

Roman Reigns definitely can’t go wrong Tamina if he opts to include her to The Bloodline. The second-generation WWE Superstar is the daughter the wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka.

Tamina’s got what it takes to be a member of the formidable faction. She’s got the size and power that could even match some of her male counterparts within WWE. Her strength greatly contributed to the past alliances that she took part in which includes Team B.A.D. (alongside Sasha Banks and Naomi), a bodyguard to AJ Lee, and team ups with Nia Jax and Natalya.

It was during an episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character where she addressed the possibility of her joining The Bloodline. She’s definitely down with the idea stating that anybody would love to join Roman Reigns' faction.

If that happens, her WWE run will without a doubt be reinvigorated considering the popularity of The Bloodline right now.

#2. Nia Jax could be The Bloodline’s Irresistible Force

Similar to Tamina, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax is a force to be reckoned with. During her stay with the promotion, Jax dominated the women’s division at one point became RAW Women’s Champion. She – alongside Shayna Baszler even managed to become a two-time Tag Team Women Champion.

This year’s Royal Rumble saw the return of Jax where she was the 30th entrant of the marquee match. The remaining competitors at the time were in disbelief upon seeing her, though they instantly knew what they have to do next.

The female Superstars at the time were well aware that she was a huge threat to them and resorted to gang up on her. In the end, it took a total of 11 Superstars to get her eliminated from the match.

There was even a part during the match that she and Rhea Ripley cross paths and had a bit of a scuffle before being thrown out. With that in mind, provided that she returns to WWE and gets added to Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, Jax will surely get her revenge after what the Eradicator did to her at Royal Rumble.

#1. Ava would be an interesting addition to The Bloodline

The Rock’s daughter, Ava, sure is an interesting addition to Roman Reigns faction. She’s currently in NXT as a member of the Joe Gacy-led team known as Schism.

She’s been with aforementioned heel faction for quite a while now and it won’t be hard for her to take on the part of a villain if she gets picked to join The Bloodline. While it’s true that she’s still has a lot to learn, her skills will be further enhanced when she gets to compete in the big leagues.

Jimmy Uso is also optimistic that Ava will make it big in WWE and eventually become part of The Bloodline. During an interview with TMZ, he stated that they all look out for her, adding that she (Ava) has the entire squad on her side.

