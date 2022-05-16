4 feuds for Cody Rhodes to prepare him for Roman Reigns 

Cody Rhodes has been highly-entertaining since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. WWE has done a great job presenting The American Nightmare as a legitimate babyface. His feud with Seth Rollins has certainly managed to hook the WWE Universe and is currently one of the best things going on the red brand.

But sooner or later, Cody's paths need to cross with WWE's top superstar, Roman Reigns. During his first appearance on WWE RAW in over six years, Cody Rhodes revealed that he had returned to claim the prestigious world championship that eluded his family.

While the prospect of a Reigns vs. Rhodes feud is enthralling, it shouldn't happen anytime soon. Cody currently doesn't have the required momentum to appear as a believable threat to The Tribal Chief. It's only been a month since his return, and it won't be a great idea to pit him against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion right away.

In this article, let's take a look at the four superstars Cody Rhodes should face before colliding with Roman Reigns.

#4 Cody assists AJ Styles and Finn Balor against The Judgment Day

Edge's new faction, The Judgment Day, has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW. Even the alliance of AJ Styles and Finn Balor, two former Bullet Club leaders, hasn't been able to put an end to their domination. With rumors of new members soon joining the villainous faction, things are just going to get more miserable for the red brand's superstars.

However, things could probably change if Cody Rhodes steps up to the Rated-R Superstar. It would make perfect sense for the former Intercontinental Champion to align himself with Styles and Balor, as Cody himself once led the Bullet Club in NJPW.

Cody's presence would even the odds for the babyfaces, helping them knock the Ultimate Opportunist off his mountain of omnipotence.

#3. Theory feuds with Cody Rhodes over the United States Championship

Cody Rhodes had the opportunity to win the first United States Championship of his career when he squared up with Theory on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare had managed to put Theory in a vulnerable position before Seth Rollins attacked him from behind.

Although Theory retained his championship via disqualification, it might not be long before the former AEW EVP comes after him again. Who knows? The company might even put the coveted title on Rhodes, ensuring he doesn't go after Roman Reigns anytime soon.

Considering the marvelous job he did as the TNT Champion in AEW, The American Nightmare might bring prestige back to the undervalued WWE United States Championship as well.

#2. Cody Rhodes could elevate Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan It's going to be MAYHEM. Coming for you all. It's going to be MAYHEM. Coming for you all. https://t.co/EYXbPlZJMH

Veer Mahaan has been booked as a monstrous force since his arrival on RAW. The 33-year-old Indian superstar has been running through the local enhancement talents that appear on television every week. Not to forget, he also took Dominik Mysterio out of action with his cold-blooded assault.

However, WWE must soon insert Mahaan into a serious storyline to fully capitalize on his momentum. And who would be a better choice for Veer to make his next victim than Cody Rhodes?

Once he wraps up his feud with Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare could see Veer Mahaan as his next hurdle. It will be an intriguing short-term program that will benefit both superstars. To prevent Mahaan from incurring a clean loss, WWE should allow The Mysterios to get involved.

While Veer would get the rub from working with such a big name, Rhodes would also be established as a babyface that could overcome any obstacle.

#1. Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes would be a great feud

Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes has the potential to be a blockbuster rivalry. Both superstars are known for their exceptional mic skills, charismatic personalities, and breathtaking in-ring skills.

They recently competed in a highly-intense contest, which gave us a glimpse into how exciting a rivalry can be between the two.

If there's a heel on RAW that can push Cody Rhodes to his absolute limits, it is undoubtedly Kevin Owens. Over the years, the former Universal Champion has gotten into the heads of his opponents through his cunning tactics, and he would like to do the same to the former AEW star.

The Prizefighter is currently one of the most prominently featured superstars on the red brand. His recent programs with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ezekiel have drawn positive reviews from the audience. Thus, it won't be long before Vince McMahon rewards Kevin by putting him in a main event-worthy storyline.

It would be interesting to see whether Owens would be able to do the job that his best friend, Seth Rollins, hasn't been able to get done so far.

Edited by Prem Deshpande