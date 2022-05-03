4 feuds for Doudrop following her return on WWE RAW 

The last time Doudrop competed inside the WWE ring was at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia on February 19. The Scottish-born superstar failed to win the Elimination Chamber Match for the right to challenge for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The former Piper Niven was not to be seen at WrestleMania 38 in any capacity. After that defeat in the Middle East, it appeared that there were no other plans in place for her. Now, however, a month after The Show of Shows, she has returned and looks set to be more villainous than ever.

Last night, she appeared during a backstage segment with Nikki A.S.H on WWE RAW. The superhero appeared to be contemplating when she was approached by the 30-year-old star. The former NXT UK performer asked Nikki whether it was time for her to stop playing around. The one-time RAW Women's Champion responded in agreement that it was time to get serious.

With that being said, let's take a look at four feuds for Doudrop following her return on WWE RAW.

#4 Doudrop could head to NXT 2.0 and take out Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction has all the gold Mandy Rose is NXT women’s championToxic Attraction has all the gold Mandy Rose is NXT women’s championToxic Attraction has all the gold 😈 https://t.co/gBNG1o6Xqq

After confronting Nikki A.S.H. last night on RAW and somewhat proposing an alliance, could the duo make their way to NXT 2.0 tonight to kickstart their path of destruction?

With several main roster WWE Superstars recently appearing on Tuesday nights, such as Natalya, the door is wide open for the pair to make their presence felt.

Attacking NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, better known as Toxic Attraction, would grab everyone's attention and set up an intriguing feud moving forward.

#3 The former NXT UK star could team up with Nikki A.S.H. against Dana Brooke and Tamina

Nikki A.S.H. won and lost the 24/7 Championship this past week on WWE RAW

Nikki A.S.H.'s key involvement with the 24/7 Championship segments last night on RAW saw her contemplating her future once it was all said and done.

A story could be devised to state that the 24/7 Championship is a curse for WWE, and Nikki & Doudrop want to put an end to the ridiculousness.

Building on their theme of becoming more serious, the Scottish pair could target 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina, who have been a key part of the title storylines in recent times, forcing the two to team up as they follow their quest.

#2 Doudrop could give Nikki A.S.H. a false sense of security and eventually attack her

Doudrop making her entrance at Crown Jewel in 2021

WWE Superstars aren't necessarily known for being loyal, especially when it comes to forming tag teams. Eventually, they all seem to implode and a feud beckons between those involved.

Doudrop had a sinister look on her face when she questioned Nikki A.S.H. about her next steps last night. All in all, the former NXT UK Superstar may use the former Sanity member to her own advantage. She could eventually kick her to the curb when she finally gets what she wants on her path back to the main event on RAW.

#1 The Scottish-born star might set her sights on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H.

James Deal @Nosferatu4840 @WWE I am going to call it right now! You heard it first from me! Nikki and Doudrop will become the team to beat and WILL be Tag Team Champions. Beware the Scots!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @WWE I am going to call it right now! You heard it first from me! Nikki and Doudrop will become the team to beat and WILL be Tag Team Champions. Beware the Scots!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/OFEgWeFPXT

The women's tag team division is currently lacking in terms of teams. The tag team of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. would immediately add more depth and would provide new challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Nikki is already a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, so it would make sense for the returning former NXT UK Superstar to align with her, knowing she has what it takes. If they are eventually successful in capturing the gold, it will mark the 30-year-old's first-ever major title in WWE.

What do you think WWE has in store for Doudrop moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below!

