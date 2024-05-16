Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov joined the WWE main roster when RAW selected him in the 2024 Draft.

The Mad Dragon made it to the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament, but he lost to Jey Uso on the latest episode of RAW. As he left the ringside area, Gunther walked in and shot Dragunov a look before confronting Jey Uso.

While booking a feud with The Ring General due to their history is easy money for WWE, The Mad Dragon should face some other RAW talent in 2024.

#4. Bronson Reed would provide a big challenge

Once Bronson Reed was regularly featured, RAW presented several 'meat mayhem' matches. These contests pit bigger stars who utilize an extremely physical move set and strikes.

Reed, Ivar, Otis, Sheamus, and others would regularly have fights akin to Godzilla vs. King Kong. While he's not as big as them, Dragunov has proven to be an extremely physical performer who can absorb tremendous punishment.

If Bronson wins the Intercontinental Championship in 2024, The Mad Dragon would be a good challenger. It would test Reed as the champ and the crowd's reaction to Dragunov as a challenger.

#3. Karrion Kross could attempt to take away Dragunov's pride

Another feud for Dragunov would be Bron Breakker, but they have already fought over the NXT Championship. After The Mad Dragon faces other opponents, he can revisit the rivalry.

One of those 'other' opponents should be Karrion Kross. The latter can test Dragunov both physically and mentally. Dijak did this but was unable to break The Mad Dragon.

Kross also works well against stars of similar size and style, and Dragunov checks each box. Despite some losses, The Final Testament has gained steam as a formidable group on the main roster.

#2. Sheamus is a WWE legend

The Celtic Warrior is always looking for a good fight.

Before being injured, Sheamus took pride in having great matches, which he called 'banger after banger after banger.' He returned on RAW after the WWE Draft and continued his streak of hard-hitting matches.

The Celtic Warrior lost to Gunther in the first round of King of the Ring. Since he also has a history with The Ring General, Ilja Dragunov should encounter the former WWE Champion.

The two could test their wills against each other and even form an alliance out of respect after they beat the tar out of each other. They could then team against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

#1. Drew McIntyre has been on fire as RAW's top heel

McIntyre will need other stars to spar with when he's finally done with CM Punk.

If there's one star instead of Gunther for Ilja Dragunov to battle in 2024, it has to be Drew McIntyre. The latter will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship when he's medically cleared.

Regardless of the outcome, Dragunov should go after The Scottish Warrior. Both excel at the hard-hitting, physical style of matches featured on RAW.

McIntyre could also be a good test of how far The Mad Dragon can go against one of WWE's top stars. Dragunov could also tell McIntyre to stop whining while McIntyre can see if Ilja is truly unbreakable.