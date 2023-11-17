4 feuds for Logan Paul heading into WrestleMania 40 as WWE US Champion

Earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul picked up the biggest win of his in-ring career so far after he beat Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

Despite being doubted by many when he started wrestling, the 28-year-old has impressed with his skills both on the mic and in the ring.

With the road to WrestleMania 40 set to begin in the coming months, we are going to take a look at 4 potential feuds for Paul that could take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

#4 - Logan Paul takes on WWE's biggest babyface

Expand Tweet

Whilst originally wanting to be cheered by the fanbase, Logan Paul has embraced the boos and is now one of the most notorious heels in WWE.

Given his huge heel status, one top babyface name that would be perfect to face Logan on the Grandest Stage of Them All for the US Title would be Sami Zayn.

The two stars have had several interactions over the past couple of years but have yet to face off one-on-one. Given that Sami is able to get a good match out of everyone he wrestles, this mania showdown has the potential to be Logan's best match to date.

#3 - Logan Paul faces an old foe

This past August at SummerSlam, Logan Paul made it personal as he looked to poke the emotional buttons of the high-flying star Ricochet.

In the build-up to their match as well as in the weeks that followed, Logan would constantly interact with Ricochet's fiance and WWE ringside announcer Samantha Irvin, in order to get under the skin of the former Intercontinental Champion.

During a recent conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet gave his thoughts on how Logan Paul has fared in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I mean, I’ve never had any preconceived notions, I just think, you know, like, we have people come in all the time. So that was nothing new to me. But I’m seeing like, he was actually at the PC training with Shawn [Michaels] and some of the people down there. And then he was like, putting the work in for the match with like, the tag match with The Miz and the other matches with The Miz, and like he’s putting the work in." (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Despite Logan Paul getting the better of him at SummerSlam it seems as though their rivalry is far from over. So we could very well see their feud settled at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year, a city that was integral to Ricochet in the early stages of his career.

#2 - A battle of two mainstream stars

Expand Tweet

As well as Logan Paul, another celebrity who has proven that he is more than capable of competing in the ring in recent years is Grammy award-winning rapper, Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican star was the main attraction this past May at WWE Backlash when he faced off against his former tag team partner Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, where he came out victorious.

Having both arrived in WWE at similar times, Logan was recently asked by ESPN if he is interested in a match with Bad Bunny in the future.

"I’m going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don’t want this smoke. I’m a Maverick, we eat bunnies for breakfast. I don’t know him personally. I do listen to his music. He is excellent. Excellent musician. Ay! That’s what he does. He is good, but he’s scrawny. I’m pushing 250. That is the crazy thing in WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. Maybe I don’t know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let’s settle this in the ring." (H/T Fightful)

#1 - Logan Paul faces a former Universal Champion

Expand Tweet

One performer that Logan Paul has recently been rumored to face in the future is the hard-hitting star, Kevin Owens. The two shared the ring at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 where KO hit a then inexperienced Logan with a stunner.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast after that Mania, Logan recapped Owens hitting him with the iconic move as well as stating that he would like to get his revenge on KO.

"I had people come up to me and were like, ‘Yo, you sold the shit out of that Stunner.’ Sold? I actually got fucked up. It’s real. Going there, that’s one of the things I realize about WWE, these motherfuckers go so hard and are literally beating the shit out of their bodies." Logan Paul added: "Hopefully, one day, I’ll get my revenge on Kevin Owens. It was awesome. I haven’t had that much fun in a while." (H/T Fightful)

A potential mania match or at least a showdown was further teased on WWE SmackDown last month as the two performers stared down each other backstage.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage