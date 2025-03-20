4 Feuds for Sami Zayn if he returns before WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. The two-night event is just a month away, and fans are eagerly looking forward to both the confirmed matches and any other bouts that might be scheduled for The Show of Shows.

Currently, four world title bouts have been confirmed for the show. These include Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. There are other major matches expected too.

One star whose path to WrestleMania 41 isn't clear is Sami Zayn. In fact, some think he might not even make it to The Showcase of The Immortals after a brutal Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

If Sami does return ahead of WrestleMania for a big match at the show, who might he feud with? This article will take a look at four major feuds for Sami that could lead to a match at The Show of Shows.

Below are four feuds for Sami Zayn if he returns before WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could feud with Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is a star on WWE Monday Night RAW. Aligned with Scarlett, Kross is a former NXT Champion. Although he has yet to win gold on the main roster, he has posed a threat at different points and likely hopes to change that in 2025.

The former leader of The Final Testament has had some run-ins with Sami Zayn on WWE television and on social media. He has tried to manipulate and maybe even corrupt the former Intercontinental Champion without much success.

Sami might return to television and reignite his rivalry with Kross. This time, however, things could get physical. This would then lead to The Underdog From The Underground facing Kross at WrestleMania. While the match likely won’t be memorable, the feud certainly could be.

#3. Sami Zayn could battle both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

As noted, Sami Zayn is currently absent from television due to injuries he sustained during his match with Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The two engaged in a brutal Unsanctioned Match where Owens Powerbombed Sami onto the ring apron, and that wasn't even the most dangerous spot in the match.

Immediately after Owens' victory, Randy Orton returned to WWE, and the two got into a brawl. While one could take the stance that Orton's arrival stopped Sami from being further hurt, Zayn might feel as if Randy stole his thunder.

The Underdog from the Underground could show up and insert himself into the expected match between Orton and Owens. He could feud with both men leading into WrestleMania, and the three stars could then have a brutal Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. Given the talent and ruthlessness of those involved, it would be one to remember.

#2. Sheamus isn't doing anything right now in WWE

Sheamus is one of the most decorated performers in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion, a former United States Champion, and has held tag team gold. Additionally, Sheamus is a former Royal Rumble winner and King of the Ring.

Oddly, The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen by WWE fans in a while. His last television match was nearly two months ago at the Men's Royal Rumble. Before that, he lost to Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Many thought Sheamus would win the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania, but given his absence, that doesn't look to be the case. If he's not doing anything at The Show of Shows, a match between Sheamus and Sami could be fantastic at 'Mania. It might not lead to a title victory, but it would be excellent.

#1. Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn could have some classics

Ilja Dragunov is one of the brightest prospects on WWE Monday Night RAW. He achieved success in both NXT UK and NXT, having won the top championships on each brand before moving to the main roster during the 2024 Draft.

The start of The Mad Dragon's time on WWE's main roster was promising, but unfortunately, he's been away for months. Ilja was injured during a live event match with Gunther and hasn't been seen since.

If Ilja is healthy and ready to return, he could have a feud with Sami Zayn as WrestleMania season approaches. Watching the most intense and brutal fighter in the company battling Sami Zayn, who has a never-say-die attitude, would be fantastic.

