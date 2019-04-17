3 feuds Seth Rollins could have for the WWE Universal Title after Superstar Shakeup

The new Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins did what he had promised to do: he slew the Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Even though he employed questionable means to bring the Beast down, the fans were ecstatic when Rollins took the Universal Championship off Lesnar. After all, they wanted a champion who could appear every week and defend the title on a regular basis.

With Rollins, they get just that; but now comes the important part: title defenses.

With the Superstar Shake-up done and dusted, it is time for new feuds to take place. Unlike Becky Lynch, who seems to have a new opponent in Lacey Evans, WWE haven’t yet decided on Rollins’ next opponent.

As a result, it is likely that the Beast Slayer’s next opponent shall be evident in the coming weeks. With that in mind, here are 3 possible opponents that The Architect could feud against next -

#3 Brock Lesnar

This is essentially Lesnar's belt

Given that Brock Lesnar is not a full-time star, this is automatically a very difficult feud to pull off. Also, there are rumors of Lesnar leaving WWE after the recently-concluded WrestleMania 35, making it all the more unlikely that it will take place.

However, should Lesnar stay on in some capacity - like he did last year, there is a chance that he could come back to regain the title he just lost to Rollins. The Beast Incarnate held the title longer than anyone else.

In fact, the WWE Universal Championship came into existence in July 2016 and Lesnar has held it for a total of 659 days. That is around two-thirds of the time the belt has existed. One of the reasons why fans were upset was the fact that he did not defend the title nearly enough to warrant such lengthy title reign.

But considering how synonymous the belt has been with Lesnar since its inception, he could be back wanting to take back the Universal Title from Rollins.

