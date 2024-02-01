4 feuds for Tiffany Stratton if she moves to WWE RAW

The WWE Royal Rumble event was full of surprises. NXT's Bron Breakker competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, as did Andrade, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn. Andrade returned to the promotion while the latter two returned from injuries.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match also featured big debuts and returns. Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for the company, while Naomi returned. Roxanne Perez represented NXT in the bout, as did Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton's Royal Rumble performance allegedly caught the attention of many higher-ups in the company. According to reports, Tiffany could be brought up to the main roster. In fact, it could happen as soon as within the next month or so.

There is a strong chance that the former NXT Women's Champion could end up on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown soon. Assuming she moves to the red brand, there are several exciting feuds waiting for her. In this article, we will look at some of the best possible feuds for the talented Stratton if she does indeed make the jump.

Below are four feuds for Tiffany Stratton if she moves to WWE RAW.

#4. Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch could renew their rivalry

Becky Lynch is arguably the greatest female superstar in WWE history. She has won numerous titles in the company, including the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Man is in a tough spot in WWE. The former WrestleMania headliner made it her goal to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and go on to battle Rhea Ripley in the main event of WrestleMania. Unfortunately, she failed to win the bout, making her road to the big event unclear.

Big Time Becks won the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany last year. If Stratton is joining Monday Night RAW, The Buff Barbie will likely be seeking revenge. As a result, a renewed feud between the two would make a lot of sense. Plus, it could give Becky a new direction.

#3. Liv Morgan could be a great first rival

Liv Morgan is a very popular performer who is currently signed to the WWE RAW brand. Morgan is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, having held the title alongside Raquel Rodriguez. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

The talented performer was out of action for quite a while due to an injury. She returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Liv ended up being the runner-up for the second year in a row.

Just like with Becky, Liv's direction ahead of WrestleMania isn't yet clear. A feud with Tiffany Stratton could make sense. Both are extremely talented women who many initially wrote off due to their looks. Now, they've proven all of the doubters wrong. They can even lock horns at WrestleMania.

#2. Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underrated performers

Tegan Nox and Natalya

Tegan Nox is arguably the most underrated superstar in WWE. She, alongside the likes of Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross, and Xia Li, spent a lot of time not being featured enough while Vince McMahon was in charge of the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

The Girl With the Shiniest Wizard is currently part of a tag team. She teamed up with Natalya after the initial tension between the pair. While they haven't been successful yet, Tegan and Natalya hope to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

While Tiffany Stratton could be plugged into the main event scene immediately with the likes of Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and others, a slower build may be better. Tegan is a great mid-card babyface who is also trying to rise up in the company. A feud between the two could be mutually beneficial.

#1. Tiffany could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is the most dominant superstar in all of professional wrestling, regardless of gender. Even great champions like Gunther and Roman Reigns don't seem to have the impact quite as impressive as Rhea's on the women's division.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has a lot on her plate right now. She is the reigning Women's World Champion. Ripley wants to be in a major match at Elimination Chamber in Australia and also plans to fight at WrestleMania.

Despite all of that, Rhea could soon have another challenger in the form of Tiffany Stratton. Fans saw how quickly Tiffany rose through the ranks of NXT, and there's a chance that her ascent on RAW will be even quicker. If that's the case, the pair could even clash over the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

