4 finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell 2022

What was supposed to be a one-on-one match between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka became a three-person affair thanks to Becky Lynch. As the latter defeated The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW last week, the championship match will see three women duke it out in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka was in danger of being rewritten as Lynch battled the latter in singles competition on RAW. The stipulation stated that if Becky won, she would be added to the title match.

The match's final moments saw the Japanese superstar kick Belair in the head. As she was distracted, The Man stayed sharp and pinned her to take the win and change the dynamic of Hell in a Cell.

This will be The EST of WWE's second title defense since she won it from The Man at WrestleMania 38. A triple threat match is difficult to predict, and any one of the three women could walk out with the RAW Women's Championship.

Here are four possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell.

#4. On our list of potential conclusions to Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch: The EST retains her title

Bianca Belair is the favorite to win the match.

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Since then, she has only defended it once, retaining it against Sonya Deville. Hell in a Cell will mark her second title defense, but she has Asuka and former champion Lynch in her way.

Belair finds herself in a situation where she doesn't have to be pinned to lose her championship. However, she is the favorite to win and walk out with her title. The EST needs to dodge Asuka's green mist and every dirty trick The Man will pull, but her power advantage and in-ring ability could see her clinch victory.

#3. Lynch reclaims what she claims is hers

It's safe to say Becky Lynch hasn't been the same since she feuded with Bianca Belair. By the time it concluded, she had lost her title, her hair, and apparently her swagger.

However, Lynch now has another shot at reclaiming what she says is hers. Having worked her way into the match, all she has to do is pin or submit either Belair or Asuka to become the champion once again. She'd love to pin The Empress of Tomorrow and force the EST to lose her title without even involving her in the finish.

According to The Man, a win will set everything right and give her everything she had once again. Well, except for her hair.

#2. Asuka embraces her dark horse status and takes the championship

Could we see this sight again?

Remember when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka fought a TLC match to determine the SmackDown Women's Championship? Everyone and their mothers placed their bets on either Lynch or Flair, but Asuka had the shocking victory and won her first main roster title.

The Empress of Tomorrow is unfortunately always an outside bet in matches like these. However, we believe that will play into her hands at Hell in a Cell. With Lynch and champion Bianca Belair having issues between them, there is every chance she will capitalize and beat one of them for a shocking title win.

Asuka's win could come clean or could come with the help of some green mist. Whatever be the case, even though Belair and Lynch are the favorites, you would be a fool to count the Japanese sensation out.

#1. Somebody interferes and affects the result

With no chance of a disqualification or a countout, the other way this match could end is by someone running interference and changing its dynamic. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch will most certainly wage war in the ring, but the final say may go to someone outside it.

While no one can say who the interfering party will be, we can make a couple of guesses. Alexa Bliss could announce her return to the main event by laying out one or all of the women in the match. We are not ruling out the possibility of Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day recruitment campaign's next stop being this triple threat match, either.

If said interference ends up in a title switch, things will suddenly get more interesting. Belair will have a new rival in whoever costs her the championship, while the new champion could battle the interferer in the match or find a new challenger.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy