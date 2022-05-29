4 finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell

We are all in for getting the trifecta of matches between Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Unlike their last two encounters, this one will be held inside Hell in a Cell, further raising expectations for a potential critically-acclaimed matchup.

The Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins saga has seen the former take victory twice in two matches, once on his return at WrestleMania 38 and later in an intense rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The Visionary, meanwhile, has been a sore loser throughout this feud. His cheap shots, sneak attacks and obsession with The American Nightmare led the latter to challenge him to a match inside Satan's Structure.

Both superstars will walk into Hell in a Cell looking to win, but the objectives of the mission vary. Rhodes will look to make it 3-0 against the former WWE Universal Champion. Rollins, meanwhile, has his reputation at stake and will look to do anything to claw a match back and hand his opponent his first loss since his return. Only one man can emerge as the winner, and we hope we get a clean affair with a definitive conclusion.

On that note, here are four potential finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

#4. On our list of potential conclusions for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell: Rhodes pins Rollins and makes it 3-0

Rhodes could have the last laugh if he wins at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has been the highlight of RAW for weeks now. The feud has resulted in two fantastic matches, both of which were won by Rhodes.

The American Nightmare mentioned upon his return that he wanted to win the world championship. That is a goal he will no doubt gun for at some point, but for that to happen, his current duel with Rollins must come to an end.

Hell in a Cell is a place where rivalries wrap up and intense feuds conclude. If the former Legacy member is to move on to bigger and better things, he needs to go 3-0 up over Rollins and pin him clean in the middle of the ring.

#3. Rollins pegs one back and keeps the feud going

We never thought we'd see the day when Seth 'Freakin' Rollins can't seem to beat someone no matter what he tries. The man is The Architect for a reason, but he can't seem to design a blueprint to defeat Cody Rhodes.

Rollins currently finds himself 2-0 down against Rhodes, and is in danger of suffering a third consecutive defeat to his rival. The feud has been nothing short of exceptional, and we have no doubt WWE is considering the possibility of keeping it going, maybe even until SummerSlam.

If that has to happen, The Visionary will have to take a win of his own and hand The American Nightmare his first defeat since his return. WWE could then explore the possibility of the two wrestling in other kinds of matches, after Rollins is done gloating of course.

#2. They fight to a draw

There has been very little to separate these two men

We rarely see draws in WWE these days. The idea that two competitors are so evenly matched that there is nothing to split them at the end is shunned by fans for being a lacklustre conclusion, but it's nevertheless an interesting booking decision.

With Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, a draw wouldn't be the worst thing. In fact, the two performers battling in the toughest match possible and coming out with nothing would be rich storytelling. A potential Rollins face turn after said draw and him shaking his opponent's hand is just one of many possibilities.

#1. Somebody interferes

Hell in a Cell has seen some iconic interferences over the years. From Kane's monstrous debut to Brock Lesnar kicking down the door of the cell, many matches inside The Devil's Playground have been influenced by someone from the outside.

Cody Rhodes has managed to rub quite a few people the wrong way. From Theory to The Miz, there are a couple of people who hate him. Any one of them could interfere and influence the result of the match, and maybe even help Seth 'Freakin' Rollins become the first one to defeat Rhodes since his return.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku