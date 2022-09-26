4 potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW- Hall of Famer returns, Former US Champion interferes

WWE announced a blockbuster match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio for an action-packed RAW on its official website over the weekend. The announcement came after The Visionary stuck his nose in the masked luchador's business last week when the former interfered to stick it to Matt Riddle.

Rollins and Mysterio were intense rivals during the pandemic era. They once fought in a grueling "Eye for an Eye" match. However, WWE may not be looking to renew this storied rivalry as it is likely to be a one-off banger.

The Visionary and The Master of 619 are two impressive talents with a larger-than-life presence on the roster. It would not be easy to pinpoint a winner with absolute certainty, but here we will explore 5 potential finishes for Rollins vs. Mysterio on RAW.

#4 Seth Rollins pins Rey Mysterio clean for a massive victory

Seth Rollins needs to gain momentum

The Monday Night Messiah doesn't have the most impressive win-loss record for 2022. Seth Rollins suffered three back-to-back losses to Cody Rhodes and couldn't win The Money in the Bank contract.

Fortunately, Rollins may be returning to his winning ways as he scored a victory over Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle. Last week, he lost a US Championship match against Bobby Lashley, which hurt his momentum.

The Visionary needs a statement victory to put Riddle on notice and gain momentum heading into Extreme Rules. A clean win over a certified future Hall of Famer like Rey Mysterio will accomplish that nicely.

#3 Matt Riddle interferes to cost Seth Rollins another important victory.

If it weren't for Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins might have been US Champion right now. However, The Original Bro stuck it to his rival big time when he distracted The Visionary, allowing Bobby Lashley to retain his championship.

Rollins would return the favor later in the night when Riddle teamed up with Mysterio to battle Judgment Day, leading to Finn Balor and Damian Priest picking up a victory. The two fierce rivals later also engaged in a backstage brawl.

They will lock horns in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, but there will be quite a few shenanigans before that much-anticipated clash. Rollins should watch out for Riddle on RAW because the latter could cost him another vital victory.

#2 Judgment Day helps Seth Rollins win

While Rollins is preoccupied with Riddle, Mysterio is consumed with ending the cynical group of Judgment Day that took his son away from him. The former World Champion has fallen victim to their antics and numbers game for too long, and that narrative might continue on RAW again.

Priest, Balor, and Ripley may manipulate Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, into costing his father a massive victory over Rollins. The 25-year-old called Judgment Day his "real family" and seems to be fully committed to them.

He will do as Rhea Ripley says, listening to the commands she whispers. If the former NXT Women's Champion wants Dominik to interfere and taunt his father, then that will happen.

#1 Edge returns to assist Rey Mysterio in fighting off Seth Rollins and Judgment Day

The odds are stacked against Mysterio. Apart from Rollins, he also has to worry about Judgment Day. Fortunately, he may receive much-needed assistance from a returning ally in WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar's knee was injured a couple of weeks ago when The Judgment Day executed a vicious assault on him. He is rumored to be competing at Extreme Rules, and another surprising comeback is on the cards.

When Judgment Day tries to run interference, an irate, chair-wielding Edge could charge towards the ring and force the faction into retreat. The distraction would allow Mysterio to roll up Rollins for the victory.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far