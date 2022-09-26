RAW Preview: Two former champions to team up after 9 years, AJ Styles to face 3-Time Champion from SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the penultimate episode before Extreme Rules on October 8, which means that a lot could be happening to build up towards the next big premium live special.

Several matches have been announced, including a champion vs. champion bout. Things are going to get interesting with some high-profile matches and reunions. Let's start with one major tag team reunion that is happening after over nine years.

#5. Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens team up after nine years to face The Alpha Academy

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano have been united since the latter's arrival

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano have formed an alliance on RAW. They've primarily been involved with Austin Theory and the Alpha Academy. After Gargano came to Owens' aid on numerous occasions, they seemingly made their alliance official.

This week, the duo, who made their name in the independent scene, will team up for the first time since April 27, 2013, to take on Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy.

Will Owens and Gargano get a big win? Or will Otis bounce back from his loss to Braun Strowman and win alongside Chad Gable?

#4. AJ Styles to take on Sami Zayn following a Twitter spat

AJ Styles will face The Honorary Uce

AJ Styles recently expressed his disgust towards Sami Zayn on Twitter after the latter's induction as the Honorary Uce. Roman Reigns gifted Zayn a t-shirt after teasing a betrayal, and AJ Styles made it known of his distaste towards the three-time Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn responded by telling the legend to settle things on RAW, and the match was made official.

However, Zayn won't be alone. The self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader will have the enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, by his side.

Will the Bloodline member make a difference in the match? Will AJ Styles' rejection of Finn Balor's offer to join The Judgment Day come back to bite him?

#3. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face IYO SKY

Bianca Belair will face one-half of the women's tag team champions

The EST of WWE is set to take on Bayley at Extreme Rules 2022. The match isn't official yet, but after pinning the RAW Women's Champion at Clash at the Castle, Bayley has undoubtedly earned the right to a title shot.

Before the match is made official, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will face one-half of the women's tag team champions IYO SKY. The Japanese star faced Belair on her official RAW debut nearly two months ago, but it ended without a conclusive finish.

#2. Riddle to face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

Former friends and allies Riddle and Damian Priest walk two different paths in 2022. While Riddle is finding his place on the RAW roster as a singles star without Randy Orton, Damian Priest has a strong backup with The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio has now joined their ranks, which means that he will have three superstars to back him up while Riddle might be alone. Will the numbers game prove to be too much for The Original Bro? Could he overcome the odds and hand the heel faction a disappointing loss?

#1. Seth Rollins to take on old foe Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had a memorable feud on RAW during the Thunderdome Era. It was a rivalry that eventually set up the debut of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2022.

The WWE legend doesn't have Dominik by his side anymore and will renew his old rivalry for one night as he takes on Seth Rollins. With Rollins set to face Riddle in less than two weeks, what will be the outcome of this match? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Are you excited about this week's episode? Voice your thoughts in the comments section below

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far