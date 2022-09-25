"And I don’t travel alone" - The Bloodline member threatens to assault former WWE Champion by showing up on RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has threatened AJ Styles after he took a dig at his induction into The Bloodline following this week's SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Zayn was gifted the Honorary Uce T-shirt by Roman Reigns in the opening segment. The Tribal Chief acknowledged Zayn's contribution to the group and gave him the t-shirt after it seemed like the stable would attack him.

This prompted a response from Styles, who wasn't pleased with the former Intercontinental Champion's actions. Taking to Twitter, The Phenomenal One fired shots at Zayn by stating that people will do anything for a t-shirt.

In response, the Honorary Uce has claimed that The Bloodline might show up on RAW to deal with Styles. He also teased the idea of bringing along Solo Sikoa to take the fight to the 45-year-old star.

"Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear) Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa," wrote Zayn.

Check out Sami Zayn's tweet:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.



Oh, and I don’t travel alone.

Pack your bags uce. twitter.com/ajstylesorg/st… AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg twitter.com/samizayn/statu… Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic twitter.com/samizayn/statu… Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.Oh, and I don’t travel alone.Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa twitter.com/ajstylesorg/st…

The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in WWE right now

The stable has been dominant ever since Roman Reigns established his place as the top heel of the company two years ago.

In 2020, The Tribal Chief joined forces with Paul Heyman and eventually recruited both Jimmy and Jey Uso. Over the last few months, Sami Zayn has tried his best to get on the good side of The Bloodline and eventually earned his spot this past Friday night.

At the Clash at the Castle premium live event, Bloodline added a new member to their ranks as Solo Sikoa assisted Reigns in beating Drew McIntyre. In doing so, The Head of the Table retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The group seems to be getting stronger as the days progress. It is not known what they will do next as they look to remain at the top of the ladder for the foreseeable future. However, the stable is not without its own problems, as tensions seem to be on the rise between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for the Honorary Uce in the near future.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far