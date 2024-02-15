4 Finishes for The Miz and Logan Paul's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown

On the Road to WrestleMania, WWE's next stop will be the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. In Perth, Australia, six men will compete inside the terrifying Chamber to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, RAW and SmackDown are hosting qualifying matches to determine the contenders.

While Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight have already qualified for the match, Logan Paul and The Miz will battle in a singles match on SmackDown to qualify for Elimination Chamber. The contest between the duo will be amazing to watch, and the outcome is difficult to predict.

In this article, we will look at four possible finishes for the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between The Miz and Logan Paul:

#4. Kevin Owens could cost Logan Paul his Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Before Logan Paul was added to the Elimination Chamber qualifying match, he was involved in a rivalry with Kevin Owens. While Paul ended the rivalry with a win over Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the latter never got another chance to challenge The Maverick.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter could interrupt the match between Logan Paul and The Miz to cost the former his chance at qualifying for Elimination Chamber.

If this happens, fans can expect to see another United States Championship match between Paul and Owens.

#3. Logan Paul cheats to win

United States Champion Logan Paul is one of the top heels on the roster. Therefore, it's no surprise that he will do anything in his power to win a match. The same was seen at Crown Jewel and Royal Rumble when Paul looked for help from his friends, who got him brass knuckles.

In his match against The Miz, it won't be surprising to see the YouTuber-turned-wrestler cheat his way to victory. Given the experience Miz has, Paul will look to have any advantage he can have before or during the match.

#2. R-Truth helps The Miz win

These days, R-Truth is everywhere in WWE programming. From making an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble to appearing on SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion has been using Truth to the best of his abilities, which has generated a great response from the crowd.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, R-Truth could once again be booked to help The Miz win. For a long time, Miz and Truth have shared a great relationship, and the latter definitely has a reason to help The A-Lister win.

#1. Dominik Mysterio helps Logan Paul

Last year, it was noticed that Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul developed quite a friendship. Hence, if Dominik interferes to help Logan defeat The Miz, it won't be surprising. The ideal scenario in which WWE can book something like this is by involving R-Truth.

If WWE books the former 24/7 champion to help The Miz, then they can show an angle where Dominik and The Judgment Day come out to help Logan Paul.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books something along these lines.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE