4 first-time-ever facts about WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is on the horizon, and fans' excitement is at its peak. The spectacular event will take place in Perth, Australia, and promises to be a grand extravaganza. The marquee event will be the last stop before The Showcase of the Immortals in April.

This year, the Elimination Chamber will see some of the most astounding things that will happen for the "first time" in the history of the premium live event. Not only will it add an exciting flavor to the Road to WrestleMania, but it will also be a memento for the Perth spectacle.

Let us look at four first-time-ever facts about the WWE Elimination Chamber that would add grandeur to the spectacle, which will take place in Perth this weekend:

#4. Becky Lynch to enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated superstars in the WWE women's division. While she has wrestled in many brutal and stipulated matches in the company, The Man has never faced the wrath of the Chamber.

The PLE taking place this year will see Lynch compete inside the devastating structure for the first time in her decorated career. She will lock horns with five other women to earn the right to contest for the Women's World Title at The Show of Shows this April.

Expand Tweet

#3. An Australian Champion will defend her title

This year's Elimination Chamber is promising to be one of the biggest events, with a huge number of fans set to be in attendance in Perth, Australia. For the first time in the history of the PLE, an Australian champion will walk into the event and defend her title.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who hails from Adelaide, Australia, will create history at the Chamber. She will defend her title against Nia Jax in front of her local fans.

Expand Tweet

#2. First WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia

The upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held in Australia for the first time since its inception.

The iconic Optus Stadium in Perth will host the marquee event this Saturday. WWE has been going all out to make the Road to WrestleMania even grander, and the promotion going international for the Elimination Chamber 2024 exemplifies that.

#1. Battle of the Aussies

WWE has stacked up the card for the marquee event with exciting matches, including a Women's World Title clash between reigning champion Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. It is interesting to note that both superstars hail from Australia, and for the first time in the history of the premium live event, two Aussies will battle each other in their homeland.

Not only will this be a historic moment for both superstars, but it will also be a momentous one for the PLE. It will be a battle of the two Aussies, with bragging rights and the coveted Women's World Championship on the line.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber 2024? Share your views in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE