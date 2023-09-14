4 first-time-ever matches that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in Tampa 

WWE fans are just a few months away from the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut revealed the date and location for the first of the "Big Four" Premium Live Event of 2024 yesterday.

The 2024 Royal Rumble will air on Peacock on Saturday, January 27th. The big show will be held in Tampa Bay, Florida. The venue set to host the 2024 Rumble will be the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The stadium can hold around 40,000 fans, making for another must-see epic event.

Naturally, the biggest draw for this event will be the two Royal Rumble Matches. Still, World Wrestling Entertainment will likely want to hook viewers with other major bouts as well. For example, this past year saw Kevin Owens clash with Roman Reigns in an epic battle.

If the company truly wants to hook fans for Florida, the best way to do so is by offering never-before-seen matches. In this article, we will look at a handful of first-time-ever bouts that could be booked for thePLE.

Below are four first-time-ever matches that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in Tampa.

#4. Asuka vs. Tiffany Stratton could be incredible

Tiffany Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion.

Asuka is a veteran in WWE. Since arriving in 2015, The Empress of Tomorrow has been a top star in all three brands of the promotion. Not only has she won gold on every brand, but she is a Grand Slam Champion.

Tiffany Stratton, on the other hand, is truly just starting her rise to the top in WWE. She recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. Many believe that she is the future of the industry.

Tiffany's performance against Lynch will help her improve as a worker. The same principle could apply in a feud with Asuka. Beyond the practical benefits, a woman who focuses so much on her beauty battling the mist could make for a fun story.

#3. Zoey Stark vs.Rhea Ripley could be a hard-hitting affair

Rhea Ripley at Payback.

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant female champion in WWE history. The Nightmare is certainly the most dominant and longest reigning Women's World Champion, considering how she's the first comparator to hold the title. Mami has been a massive success.

Meanwhile, Zoey Stark has been doing quite well for herself too. She joined WWE's main roster earlier this year and learned a lot from Trish Stratus. Zoey recently turned babyface and may have an alliance of sorts with Shayna Baszler.

Given that Stark is no longer a heel, she could be a challenger for Rhea. The two could have their first-ever bout at the 2024 Royal Rumble, given Nia Jax doesn't dethrone The Eradicator first. Can Zoey overcome Rhea?

#2. Gunther vs. John Cena is a dream match

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He's a 16-time World Champion who has since gone on to have great success in Hollywood. Despite that, The Face That Runs The Place still returns to his old hunting ground whenever possible.

Gunther is perhaps the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. While he's yet to win a World Title on RAW or SmackDown, he has the honor of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and United Kingdom Champion.

Interestingly, one of the only titles John Cena has never held is the coveted Intercontinental Championship. The two clashing over the belt could be the perfect setup for a dream match between the two top stars from different generations.

#1. CM Punk needs to return to WWE and fight Kevin Owens

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in wrestling history. He is a former WWE Champion who had a massive falling out with the promotion almost a decade ago. After recently being fired by AEW, many believe he'll find his way back to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion and WrestleMania headliner. He has found great success in the promotion, especially in recent years. In fact, he has headlined The Show of Shows two years in a row.

There were rumors that if Punk were to return to WWE, his first feud would've been with Kevin. The Prizefighter and The Straight Edge Superstar clashing for the first time ever at the 2024 Royal Rumble could be huge.