Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles: 4 dream first-time WWE matches we are likely to see in 2022

AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley are set to meet in one-on-one action for the first time ever on Monday Night RAW. The dream clash between the former IMPACT and WWE world champions promises to be a show stealer with the United States Championship on the line. The duo's careers have overlapped in two major promotions, but they have surprisingly never locked horns in singles action.

The WWE Universe is already salivating at the thought of this first-time bout, but it's not the only dream contest yet to happen between members of the current roster. Recent NXT call-ups like Gunther and returnees like Karrion Kross have brought with them many mouthwatering potential main-roster matchups.

With Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther having delivered on all levels and Styles vs. Lashley seemingly set to do the same, we decided to list some of the most craved first-time matchups in the current landscape. Meanwhile, fantasy matchups such as Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar will be tackled in another list altogether.

Without further ado, here are four highly anticipated first-time matchups on the WWE roster we will likely see in 2022.

#4: AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A first time ever match.



Can’t. Wait. Bobby Lashley v AJ Styles for the US Title is official for next weeks #WWERAW A first time ever match.Can’t. Wait. Bobby Lashley v AJ Styles for the US Title is official for next weeks #WWERAW.A first time ever match. Can’t. Wait. https://t.co/VddMSYryME

The first match on our list is one we won't have to wait long to see. Two-time WWE world champions AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley face off on tonight's episode of RAW with the United States Championship on the line. The Phenomenal One and the All Mighty have very different physiques and styles, but both tend to excel in David vs. Goliath contests.

The experience of both competitors, infused with the newfound crowd enthusiasm brought about by the change in WWE's creative leadership, promises to make this bout special. Lashley is in top form in terms of momentum and had an absolute roof-raiser of a match against Ciampa on last week's episode of RAW.

If he has chemistry with Styles, who is one of the best technical wrestlers ever, the match will be an instant classic. We. Can't. Wait.

#3: Karrion Kross vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs Karrion Kross could likely take place at Survivor Series. Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs Karrion Kross could likely take place at Survivor Series. https://t.co/CjVj1s4S2H

Karrion Kross shockingly returned to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre on the post-SummerSlam SmackDown before staring down Roman Reigns. The former NXT Champion is one of the many talents brought back to the company after Triple H assumed creative control. Fans were relieved to see him revert to his NXT persona and are incredibly excited to see where he goes from here.

McIntyre is unlikely to take Kross's attack lying down, but the most highly anticipated match for the latter is a face-off against The Tribal Chief. The two monster heels are a match in size and brutality, so their eventual clash promises to be a hard-hitting spectacle.

We may not have to wait long to see them collide, with rumors growing stronger of Kross being added to Reigns vs. McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on September 3.

Should the cards fall in the WWE Universe's favor, they may witness a one-on-one clash between The Herald of Doomsday and The Head of the Table at Survivor Series. All we can say is "Tick Tock."

#2: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Ronda said Shayna used to be a killer and Liv called her a bootleg Ronda Rousey.



Damn. Ronda said Shayna used to be a killer and Liv called her a bootleg Ronda Rousey. Damn. https://t.co/Hz9onGgPYn

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have a long shared history that predates their time in WWE. Both were MMA submission specialists who crossed over into the world of sports entertainment with great success. Rousey is a two-time women's champion, while Baszler is a two-time NXT Champion and two-time tag team champion on the main roster.

The duo has smartly been kept apart until the time is right for them to clash, and many fans feel that their long-awaited face-off is coming sooner rather than later. On the most recent episode of SmackDown, champion Liv Morgan labeled Clash at the Castle opponent Baszler "a knock-off Ronda Rousey."

Should The Queen Of Spades dethrone Morgan in Cardiff, the stage will be set for The Rowdy One to return from suspension and challenge her friend for the title she unfairly failed to win at SummerSlam.

Since Baszler's time in NXT, Triple H has shown that he knows how to book former MMA stars as monster heels. Hence, Rousey vs. Baszler has the potential to be something very special.

#1: Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley

Gunther and Lashley are on a Survivor Series collision course

Perhaps the most exciting potential battle in the current WWE landscape is the heavyweight battle between Gunther and Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion are arguably the most protected stars on the main roster after Roman Reigns.

The undefeated Ring General and The All Mighty are both imperious physical specimens whose presentations are formidable forces of evil and good, respectively.

A match between them would be a hard-hitting exhibition of technical wizardry, size-defying agility, and superhuman strength. Their dominance on their respective brands makes this one of the few matchups where the WWE Universe truly can't tell who will win. Regardless of the result, Bobby Lashley vs. Gunther is arguably the most exciting match on the potential Survivor Series card.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at Survivor Series? Gunther Bobby Lashley 21 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh