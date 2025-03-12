4 former AEW wrestlers who can show up as a heel in WWE

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world by a considerable margin. The company's three weekly television shows - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, are the most viewed wrestling programs every week.

The second biggest wrestling company in the world is All Elite Wrestling. The promotion has been around for about six years now and aims to be an alternative to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Just as with World Wrestling Entertainment, AEW has a roster that changes over time. Some performers are released by the company, some stars don't have their contracts renewed, and some decide to leave the wrestling promotion on their own accord.

However, there have been some high-profile and interesting names who have recently left Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling promotion. Some of these stars could go on to appear in World Wrestling Entertainment, either in a highly anticipated return or a first-time-ever appearance. This article will look at four former AEW stars who could be featured as villains in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Below are four former AEW wrestlers who can show up as a heel in WWE.

#4. Rusev & #3. Lana could return as heels

Rusev and Lana are a legendary WWE couple. The two united on-screen and off it while in NXT and later made their way to the main roster. While there, Lana helped lead Rusev to the United States Championship.

The two would stay united for a while on RAW and SmackDown, but eventually had a few public on-screen breakups. Both later reunited and split up in All Elite Wrestling too. They then separated in real life, which seemingly ended their on-screen work moving forward.

In big news, the duo of Rusev and Lana could end up returning together in WWE. Both have left All Elite Wrestling. In addition to that, the pair have reportedly renewed their vows and are back together in their personal lives.

If they do return to World Wrestling Entertainment, they should certainly come back as heels. Re-debuting as villains, either on NXT or the main roster, would bring the two back to their former glory and set both stars up for great success in this run.

#2. Aleister Black could make a return to WWE as a vicious heel

Aleister Black was in WWE on the NXT brand where he found arguably the greatest success of his pro wrestling career yet. Under Triple H's watch, he became the NXT Champion and helped lead the brand.

He was later called up to the main roster but unfortunately didn't find much success. Vince McMahon clearly didn't understand his appeal and never really pushed Black properly before releasing him from the company.

After being let go from WWE, Black went to All Elite Wrestling and competed as Malakai Black. However, his contract recently expired and many assume he'll be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment sooner rather than later.

If Black does indeed return, he could do so as a villain. Prior to his release, he was a heel who attacked Big E. Fast forward many years, and he could show up again as a villain.

#1. Leyla Hirsch could be a top heel on EVOLVE even on NXT

Leyla Hirsch is a 28-year-old performer who started wrestling in CZW before joining All Elite Wrestling during the pandemic. In 2021, she was officially signed to a contract with the promotion.

In 2022, Leyla unfortunately tore her ACL and had to have surgery. She eventually made her return, but instead of being on Dynamite or Collision, Hirsch was instead demoted to Ring of Honor.

In February, Leyla's contract expired. Now, some speculate she could be moving on to WWE. Of course, that isn't yet confirmed, but she certainly has a lot of potential and could make a splash if used correctly.

While Hirsch might not be ready for the spotlight of RAW or SmackDown, she could make a splash in one of the other brands in the promotion. For example, she could be part of NXT. Alternatively, Leyla could add a bit of star power to EVOLVE, the company's newest brand. Given that EVOLVE goes head-to-head with Dynamite, this would be a smart move.

