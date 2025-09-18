4 former rivals of Seth Rollins who could be the newest member of The Vision

Seth Rollins has clashed with many of WWE's top stars over the years. Now, he's the leader of The Vision and is standing on the pedestal of the men's division as the World Heavyweight Champion.However, with Becky Lynch appearing as the newest member of the heel stable, many still believe that Rollins will add more members to his faction, but this time, it could be one of his arch-rivals.Now, let's explore four former rivals of Seth Rollins who could be the newest member of The Vision#4. Logan PaulIn 2023, Logan Paul entered into a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins after sneaking into the Elimination Chamber match and costing Rollins the United States Championship, turning heel in the process. This led to the showdown between the bitter rivals at WrestleMania 39, where Rollins emerged victorious.Having seemingly ended his feud with John Cena after losing to the latter at Clash in Paris 2025, The Maverick might now set his sights on becoming a champion once again.While he may need an ally to be able to overcome The Judgment Day and capture the Intercontinental Championship, there is a possibility he could align with The Vision.Additionally, Logan Paul appears to have all that it takes to be a member of Rollins' faction, given that he has proven to be an incredible heel over the years.#3. Drew McIntyreAt Elimination Chamber 2023, Drew McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The following year, he won the Elimination Chamber match to earn a rematch against Rollins at WrestleMania XL, where he captured the title. Unfortunately, he lost the belt a few minutes later to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank Contract to secure the victory.However, The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza. While it is very unlikely there will be a title change this Saturday, McIntyre might interfere in the mixed tag team match in a shocking twist and help Seth Rollins defeat CM Punk.Given that The Vision is not on good terms with The American Nightmare, the 40-year-old aligning with Rollins and Paul Heyman could help him capture Cody's title.#2. Roman ReignsRoman Reigns has shared a storied history with Seth Rollins in WWE. The two have been rivals since The Shield disbanded. However, their rivalry intensified after Rollins took Paul Heyman away from Reigns at WrestleMania 41.Paul Heyman is seemingly interested in working with the OTC again, as he has acknowledged Roman on several occasions in the ring. In a shocking twist, he might finally cajole Roman Reigns into joining The Vision to work hand in hand with Seth Rollins.However, this is very unlikely to happen given that WWE is seemingly not done with the rivalry between the OTC and the heels. Additionally, it appears that the creative team may be setting up a match between him and The Visionary in the near future.#1. Cody Rhodes might turn heel and join The VisionCody Rhodes has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins since his return to WWE. However, despite the feud, Rollins later teamed up with Cody against Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL.While many have previously speculated about The American Nightmare embracing his dark side, the creative team may finally decide to have Cody switch to a heel persona. If this happens, having the Undisputed WWE Champion join The Vision would arguably make the stable look more dangerous and formidable.