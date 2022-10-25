4 former Universal Champions who have never won the WWE Championship

The WWE Championship is the company's oldest and most prestigious title, boasting arguably the most legendary lineage in the business. A variety of icons from Bruno Sammartino to Antonio Inoki to John Cena have held the title which now rests on the imperious shoulders of Roman Reigns.

Since the initial brand split in 2002, it has often been accompanied by several other world titles such as the ECW and World Heavyweight Championships. The Universal Championship is the world title currently active alongside the WWE Championship, having been introduced at SummerSlam 2016.

During its six-year existence, the title has been held by eight champions over fourteen reigns, and also presently rests on Reigns' shoulders. The Tribal Chief is in an exclusive club of four Universal Champions to have also won the company's oldest world title, and the only one to hold them simultaneously.

Now, let's look at the four men who have held the Universal Title but not the older, more prestigious WWE Championship.

#4: Inaugural Universal Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor made history at SummerSlam 2016 by defeating Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion. His moment of glory was short-lived as he had to relinquish the title the very next night on RAW due to an injury suffered in the match. He went on to win the Intercontinental and United States Titles, as well as reclaim the NXT Championship, but the WWE Title has eluded him.

Balor has competed against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in an attempt to regain the Universal Championship but has so far come up short. However, he has never received a shot at the WWE Championship. Given that the Triple H regime reportedly has big plans for him, The Prince could be making his way off this list soon.

#3: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman became the eighth Universal Champion in history when he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Strowman won the title as a replacement for Roman Reigns, who dropped out of the event due to health concerns. The Monster Among Men held the title for almost 150 days before losing it to The Fiend.

Strowman has never competed for, let alone won the WWE Championship. This is mainly due to the fact that he has rarely been on the same brand as the title and was released from the company for over a year. With The Monster Of All Monsters back in the Stamford-based promotion, there is a distinct possibility that he will claim the prestigious title in the future.

#2: Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter hasn't got his hands on the most prestigious prize in the business

Kevin Owens was the second-ever Universal Champion, memorably winning the title after Triple H double-crossed Seth Rollins on RAW. With his best friend Chris Jericho by his side, The Prizefighter embarked on a well-received reign that lasted 188 days.

Owens had memorable premium live event title defenses against both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before being stopped in his tracks by Goldberg at Fastlane 2017.

Owens has not held a championship in over five years, much to the chagrin of the fans. He has managed to stay relevant without holding gold, memorably feuding with everyone from Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Triple H era brings new hope for The Prizefighter to return to his title-winning days, and the WWE Championship is sure to be in his sights sooner or later.

#1: Goldberg has won the Universal and World Heavyweight Championships but not the WWE Title

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is the only man in history to win both the Universal and World Heavyweight Championships. On top of that, he is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and the only Hall of Famer to win a world title after being inducted by the company. His legendary undefeated streak is one of the greatest in the history of the business.

Goldberg is a bonafide legend in the industry but he is not a former WWE Champion. The prestigious world championship has eluded him over his seven years in the promotion, and he is the least likely person on this list to add it to his resume.

Never say never, though.

