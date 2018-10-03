4 Of AJ Lee's Closest Friends From WWE

AJ Lee

It's been more than three years since AJ Lee hung up her Chuck Taylors and left us all without our favorite "crazy chick" to watch skip down the ramp each week. While the circumstances surrounding her sudden departure have been questioned and debated since the day she left, not much is said about her relationships with her co-workers within the WWE.

Known for being a bit of a loner who stuck to herself a lot, AJ definitely made some great friends during her time in the company. So let's look at 4 friendships AJ has maintained since leaving the WWE

#1 Paige

AJ & Paige in 2015

Everyone's favorite on-screen "frienemies" became fast friends in real life. AJ has long sung Paige's praises and vice versa. In the days since her WWE departure, AJ has maintained a good friendship with "the freak to her geek".

Meeting up at least once that we know of, several cute Twitter exchanges, and perhaps most importantly, Paige (listed as her real name of Saraya) was among those AJ thanked in her 2017 memoir "Crazy Is My SuperPower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, And Breaking The Rules", calling her one of her "amazing partners-in-crime along the way". AJ even sent her well wishes to Paige upon her own retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year.

