4 Full-time WWE Superstars who were part of Crown Jewel last year but will miss out this year

Crown Jewel 2019

The stage is set for Crown Jewel 2019, and WWE is leaving no stone unturned in promoting and hyping the show, as several big Superstars will be part of the upcoming PPV.

Crown Jewel will return to Saudi Arabia for the second time, as the first edition of the pay-per-view was held last year. A lot of things have changed in the past year, right from titles changing hands and big names changing brands as well.

The previous edition of Crown Jewel witnessed the presence of some legendary Superstars and also witnessed a surprising segment as Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to reunite DX, participating in a tag team match against The Brothers of Destruction.

While there are several high-profile names taking part in Crown Jewel this year, here are four full-time Superstars who participated at Crown Jewel last year but will miss the show this year.

#4 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe competed for the WWE Title last year

Samoa Joe had a huge match at Crown Jewel last year when he competed for the most coveted prize of the Blue Brand. AJ Styles, who was then the WWE Champion, faced Samoa Joe in a singles match. After an astounding bout between the two men, The Phenomenal One managed to retain the title.

Samoa Joe has enjoyed a top year thus far, winning his first title on the main roster. Joe won the United States Championship twice this year and was also a part of a great rivalry with Rey Mysterio. Joe's most recent match was on RAW last month, where he was pinned in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament.

Joe reportedly broke his thumb a few weeks back, and he will be sidelined for a while, which means that he is certain to miss out on featuring in the PPV in Saudi Arabia this year.

