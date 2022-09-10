4 Goldberg dream matches that will probably never happen in WWE

Throughout September, WWE will celebrate the illustrious career of Goldberg. A multi-time world champion and trailblazer, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Icon returned to WWE in 2016 for a second run with the company. During this stint, fans witnessed a host of dream matches. He has faced Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and The Undertaker, among others, over the last few years.

However, some dream matches are still left for the Hall of Famer. Unfortunately, the odds are so slim that they will probably never happen. On that note, let's look at four Goldberg dream matches that may never happen in WWE.

#4 The WCW Legend never wrestled John Cena

Goldberg and John Cena are two of the most influential superstars in the history of professional wrestling. However, it's a shame that we never saw them compete against each other in a WWE ring, and a potential dream match down the road seems unlikely at this point.

When the Hall of Famer made his long-awaited WWE debut in 2003 to attack The Rock, John Cena was still finding his footing on the main roster. The 55-year-old only lasted a year in the company as he departed following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20.

The WCW stalwart was an established star in the early 2000s, while Cena was making a name for himself. They never crossed paths because they weren't in the same league. Furthermore, it was far from a dream match then, and the former Universal Champion was preoccupied with The Rock, Evolution, and Brock Lesnar.

Today, the WCW legend is seemingly past his prime at 55. Meanwhile, The Cenation Leader's Hollywood career has taken off, and he has become a part-timer. A dream match is unlikely due to their age and Cena's hectic schedule.

#3 In a Battle of The Spears, Goldberg vs. Edge would've been incredible

The vicious, spine-rattling Spear is one of the most devastating finishers in professional wrestling. Several WWE Superstars have successfully used it, but Goldberg and Edge delivered some of the more memorable and emphatic ones during their careers.

Unlike the other matches on this list, there is a slight degree of likelihood that Goldberg vs. Edge might happen, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up. The Rated-R Superstar recently hinted that retirement is in sight, suggesting he may hang up the boots within the following year.

As for the powerhouse, he repeatedly shows up for sporadic appearances, but at 55, he doesn't have much gas left in the tank. The Hall of Famer looked a little weak and out of ring shape in his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Therefore, time is running out, and The Ultimate Opportunist may want to wrestle his last matches against the younger stars of today's generation.

#3 Goldberg vs. Batista would've been a titanic clash

Goldberg and Batista were once fierce rivals.

Goldberg vs. Batista could've been WWE's version of Godzilla vs. Kong. These legends are two of the most dominant powerhouses ever to grace the ring.

As some older fans may recall, they have collided before. On a random episode of RAW, WWE booked Goldberg vs. Batista during the Hall of Famer's program with the stable Evolution and its leader, Triple H. At the time, The Animal was relatively young and inexperienced, far from the mega superstar he later became.

Like John Cena and The Rock, the veteran has found tremendous success in Hollywood. After a disappointing run in 2014, he returned for a retirement match against long-time rival Triple H at WrestleMania 35. After the bout, Batista quietly retired from the ring and will likely never come out of retirement.

The two beasts have a larger-than-life presence. Having both stars collide during their primes would've been a magnificent sight to behold. Unfortunately, it will probably never happen.

#1 The Hall of Famer never battled Stone Cold Steve Austin

The final match of the Hall of Famer's first run was against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, while Stone Cold Steve Austin served as Special Guest Referee. The crowd turned on the two competitors, who were nearing departure, and the highlight was Austin's Stunners on both competitors following the debacle.

Despite several run-ins, Austin vs. Goldberg never happened. When the WCW Icon debuted in WWE in 2003, fans immediately began fantasy-booking their dream match, even though The Rattlesnake had already retired.

The former Universal Champion wishes the dream show-down would've occurred, but the circumstances never allowed it. On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, the Hall of Famer revealed that his finishing move, JackHammer, may have been too dangerous for Austin, who had previously struggled with neck injuries.

The Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for one night this year to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. However, Stone Cold vs. Goldberg is unlikely to happen, given the 55-year-old's dangerous offense and Austin's reluctance to compete again.

