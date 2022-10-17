WWE: 4 greatest cosplays of Seth Rollins and what they mean

Seth Rollins is an invaluable asset to WWE. Often considered the "Number Two" of the company, Rollins is one of the most skilled performers in the ring and on the mic. Beyond his sheer skill, he also connects with fans and generates immeasurable hype and heat.

One way Monday Night Rollins has gained popularity among fans is through regular, often direct and blatant, pop-culture references.

From dressing up as Thanos at SummerSlam 2018 to his recent RVD-inspired ring gear, we explore four of Seth Rollins' greatest cosplays and analyze what they mean.

#4 Seth Rollins as The Night King at WrestleMania 34

The overwhelmingly popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones has impacted the world of WWE in many ways. It certainly affected Seth Rollins, who dressed as the despicable Night King at WrestleMania 34.

The former Universal Champion's entrance was spectacular and a clear nod to the popular TV show. His ring gear was inspired by The Night King, as were the blue lenses he donned. The lighting and pyrotechnic display only enhanced the quality of his spectacular entry.

Channeling his inner Night King served him well as Rollins defeated The Miz and in Balor to walk away with his first Intercontinental Championship.

The Visionary was a massive fan of Game of Thrones, and dressing up as the show's greatest villain was his way of paying tribute. Rollins also claimed that this was favorite cosplay.

#3 The Visionary brought back memories of Rob Van Dam at Extreme Rules 2022

Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was not immune from Seth Rollins' antics and cosplays. At Extreme Rules 2022, the latter drew inspiration from RVD's ring attire. He also mocked the legend by mimicking his trademark RVD signature pose.

The irony was that the cosplay transpired at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the home of ECW, a brand Van Dam helped elevate. Unfortunately for Rollins, he couldn't bag a victory as Matt Riddle defeated him inside The Fight Pit.

The Visionary's motives for his RVD-themed attire seem ambiguous, but they undoubtedly grabbed the attention of the former ECW Champion, who even joked about returning to face Rollins.

It looks like Monday Night Rollins was expressing his respect and admiration for the legend. Or - although extremely unlikely - he was laying the foundation for a blockbuster showdown with the Hall of Famer.

#2 Seth Rollins mocked The Rhodes Family with his polka dot gear at Hell in a Cell 2022

If there's one thing we know about The Visionary, it is that he is a cunning and vile supervillain who will cross all boundaries to get inside his opponent's head. Rollins did the unspeakable at Hell in a Cell in June this year.

The Messiah walked into the unforgiving cell in a polka-dot ring gear. This was an apparent show of disrespect to Cody Rhodes and his late father, Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare was visibly distraught by his rival's antics. But despite a torn pectoral muscle and Rollins' games, Rhodes prevailed in a classic.

The American Dream popularized polka dots, and using them to catch The American Nightmare off-guard was a smart strategy. Yet, the cosplay may have been too personal as Rollins crossed lines that a casual man wouldn't.

#1 The Kingslayer slayed The King of Kings at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins' fanhood of Game of Thrones became clearer when he dressed up as the "Kingslayer" at WrestleMania 33 to face Triple H.

Rollins' narrative WrestleMania 33 was straightforward and beautifully executed. The King of Kings had stabbed his former protege in the back and cost him his dream of becoming Universal Champion. In a desperate move to eradicate his former mentor, Rollins had to become the "Kingslayer."

Channeling his inner Jaime Lannister served him well. Fighting with a compromised knee, Seth pulled out all the stops in a brilliant effort to defeat Hunter and live up to the "Kingslayer" moniker.

