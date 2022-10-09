Rob Van Dam finally reacts to Seth Rollins' tribute at Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has broken the internet by paying homage to RVD at Extreme Rules! The WWE Hall of Famer has now finally taken to Twitter to share an exciting reaction to Rollins' tribute.

As seen at the recently concluded WWE event, Seth Rollins' in-ring gear was heavily inspired by RVD as The Visionary also mimicked the veteran's iconic pose during his entrance. Rollins stuck to his plans throughout the night as he executed a Five-Star Frog Splash from the top of the cage in honor of RVD.

Rob Van Dam stumbled upon a photo of Rollins from Extreme Rules and reacted by simply positing the 'shifty eyes' emoji:

Several fans believe Seth was actually taking a shot at RVD at Extreme Rules, as the latter has a good relationship with Matt Riddle outside the ring.

RVD is also aware of the potential rivalry with Rollins and joked about returning for another match in a follow-up tweet:

What happened in Seth Rollins' Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle?

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were given the main event spot for the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster.

The Extreme Rules headliner was a star-studded affair as Daniel Cormier contributed as the special guest referee. Much to his credit, the UFC legend did a fine job despite being unfamiliar with how things work inside the squared circle.

Matt Riddle's MMA background eventually proved to be the difference as he picked up a much-needed win over Seth Rollins after a physically-demanding contest.

The match featured many unique yet brutal spots as both men gave it their all for nearly 17 minutes.

The closing stages of the bout saw Riddle hit an incredible Floating Bro before locking in the Triangle Choke, leaving Rollins with no option but to tap out.

Riddle celebrated his victory with DC on the ramp before the lights went off, and WWE set the stage for Bray Wyatt's return.

The RAW stars wrapped up the in-ring proceedings at Extreme Rules with an impressive Fight Pit showdown, but what's next for the duo? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes