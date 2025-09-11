4 heel and 2 face turns that can happen at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza will mark the first time a WWE PLE takes place on its new streaming home, ESPN. The event is the first of its name, and will feature a marquee clash between long-time rivals Brock Lesnar and John Cena.While only four matches have been announced with less than 10 days before the event, one more contest will be added on RAW or SmackDown.Cody Rhodes hasn't defended the Undisputed title since SummerSlam, so it's a possibility he's booked on the card. He'll join two tag team matches and Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY battling for the vacant Women's World Championship.CM Punk teams with AJ Lee against Seth Rollins while the Usos continue battling Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The next four heel and two face turns could go down at Wrestlepalooza.#6. Jey Uso abandons the fans and his familyDespite the fans still cheering for him, Jey Uso keeps acting more and more like a heel each day. LA Knight has grounds to be mad at Jey, but he's been more willing to forgive and forget than The Yeet Master.The Bloodline distrusts non-family members, even when they share the same goals. With yet another match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Jey could finally snap and start listening to the Roman Reigns voice in his head.There's a logjam atop RAW regarding top faces, and Knight hasn't had his time in the sun as champion. Jey has, so turning on Jimmy at Wrestlepalooza could shake things up for the rest of 2025.#5. Asuka brings back the mistIt's already started, but Asuka hasn't gone full-blown heel just yet. She bosses Kairi Sane around and gets territorial when other stars like Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella interact with IYO SKY.The true test will be if and when she snaps on Sky. That could very well occur at Wrestlepalooza. IYO will try to regain the title she lost at Evolution, while Vaquer seeks to make the long wait worth it by winning the title.Asuka could come down and blindside SKY for daring to talk with other stars. That would solidify the heel turn and set up a feud between two Japanese performers that everyone would want to see.#4. Carmelo Hayes stands up for himselfWhether he's booked for a match or not, Carmelo Hayes and the Miz could appear in a backstage segment during Wrestlepalooza. Hayes keeps going for his own opportunities, but the Miz keeps squashing them for his own gains.The former NXT Champion has tolerated it for long enough, and the cracks in the foundation are getting bigger each week. If Hayes attempts to challenge Sami Zayn or get a big match for himself, the Miz will try to prevent it.Standing up for himself will get the fans behind him. His return to NXT showed that people will cheer for him, given the right material. Perhaps he'll finally ascend the ladder on SmackDown by turning face.#3. The Apex Predator finally returns at Wrestlepalooza View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral stars have told Randy Orton that he's missing the killer instinct he had when he was punting WWE Legends each week. If he tries to kick a heel in the head, it's okay. If he did it to a face, then it would be much more newsworthy.The Viper has become bland, repeating the same promos and talking points to go with his matches. He desperately needs a shift in character, and potentially turning on Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza would be a shocking moment.He claims that the RKO comes from out of nowhere, but fans expect it to come all the time. If it came for Rhodes, and not Drew McIntyre or another heel, it truly would be from out of nowhere.#2. Rhea Ripley eradicates the competitionThe fans love Rhea Ripley, even when she's acting like a child to get her way. That's how she got her spot in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, even though Bianca Belair earned the title shot.Fans excuse almost any questionable actions from their favorites, like Cena and Jey Uso, when they act less than honorably. Ripley claims she's friends with SKY and respects her, and it's been mostly true.The fact that she's never beaten her has to eat at her competitive core. It wouldn't be a shock if IYO loses and gets blindsided by one of her supposed friends.Even if SKY fails to regain the title at Wrestlepalooza, Mami could come down to help her up, only to hit her with a Riptide. That's more interesting than the status quo between the two.#1. Brock Lesnar shows respect to a long-time rivalBrock Lesnar didn't look like a lovable face when he returned to attack John Cena at SummerSlam. That was also the case on last week's SmackDown. Since it's his first match in two years, The Beast is definitely winning at Wrestlepalooza.After Cody Rhodes hung with Lesnar for three matches, The Beast showed some respect to The American Nightmare in their last showdown. There could be a case when Cena refuses to go down, and it frustrates Lesnar.The former UFC Heavyweight Champion could finally end the match after several F5s, only to shake Cena's hand before leaving. It will be the last time to do so, and it will set Lesnar up as a tweener going forward.