4 heel factions that The Brawling Brutes can feud with in WWE

The Brawling Brutes have gone from an imposing group of detested heels to a trio that the WWE fans are now cheering for. The change in dynamic was unexpected and seemingly happened organically.

Sheamus seems to have initiated the new crowd reception when he became the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. When The Celtic Warrior battled Gunther at Clash at the Castle, he was the sentimental favorite and received a standing ovation even after losing.

Immediately following the epic clash, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes had another fantastic showing on SmackDown, where the fans continued to applaud the latter trio. Their momentum seems to rise as Ridge Holland and Butch have won a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to challenge The Usos for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Given that The Brawling Brutes will soon be battling a heel tag team, there's plenty of evidence that the trio will be babyfaces moving forward.

With several exciting stables in World Wrestling Entertainment, who will the three superstars face in the future? Below are four heel factions The Brawling Brutes can feud within WWE.

#4. Legado del Fantasma can debut at any time

Legado del Fantasma is a faction that was initially formed on NXT. Former Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar leads the group. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde are also in the stable, with Elektra Lopez rounding out the four-person faction.

The group formed in 2020, helping Santos Escobar win a tournament to become the interim Cruiserweight Champion. They've since been a major part of the WWE NXT brand. The group is now rumored to be moving to the main roster.

While it isn't clear if the faction will be heels upon joining the main roster, the role would make sense. Santos is a natural villain, and with their numbers advantage, the move will give them a heel slant. If they join the main roster as villains, they will make for great opposition for The Brawling Brutes.

While the athletic Lucha style is very different from The Brawling Brutes' hard-nosed brawling, that may be why the rivalry will work. A commonly used phrase is "styles make fights." Their different styles may complement both stables.

#3. Judgment Day needs credible opposition

Judgment Day is a somewhat new faction in WWE. The group originated when Edge turned heel leading up to WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Damian Priest was the first star to join his side, with Rhea Ripley following soon after.

Things took a shocking turn when Judgment Day introduced Finn Balor as the fourth member. Immediately upon joining the group, he, Priest, and Ripley betrayed Edge and took over the faction. Since then, Dominik Mysterio has joined the ranks, making it a four-person group.

The Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day has the potential to be a show-stealing rivalry. Their personalities are very different, but there's also a similar degree of talent. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are both experienced veterans, just as Sheamus and Butch are. Meanwhile, Ridge and Dominik are both learning and improving. The true x-factor in their rivalry would be Rhea Ripley, but the feud could lead to excellent matches regardless of her interference.

#2. Maximum Male Models could be fodder for the fierce trio

Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models is a new faction on WWE SmackDown. Max Dupri, formerly known as LA Knight, recruited Mace and Mansoor as his male models, and soon his kayfabe sister Maxxine Dupri joined their side.

While Max hasn't competed in the ring since changing his name, that could potentially change. There are hints of him returning to the LA Knight persona in the future. If he does so without the group disbanding, the trio may wrestle together with Maxxine by their side.

While Maximum Male Models aren't likely to be pushed to the top of the card, their act does generate heat from the audience. The Brawling Brutes would be the perfect choice to smash the pompous models to the fans' delights. Who knows, Max could potentially attempt to recruit Ridge to join his agency.

#1. The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE

The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in professional wrestling. Led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the stable also features The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Additionally, Sami Zayn is featured as an "Honorary Uce."

The Brawling Brutes recently defeated Imperium, Hit Row, and The New Day during the main event of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. With their big win, Ridge Holland and Butch became the number-one contenders for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship.

If they're going to challenge The Usos, there's a strong chance that the match and rivalry will turn into The Brawling Brutes vs. The Bloodline. Sami Zayn seemingly can't keep his nose out of The Bloodline's business, and Solo Sikoa is now representing the faction. Things will likely explode into a more serious brawl, leading to warfare between the factions.

Unfortunately, The Brawling Brutes are significantly outmatched due to the numbers advantage of The Bloodline. With that said, they could potentially reach out to others for help. Butch could call upon his former British Strong Style teammate Tyler Bate, for example. Even Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could reconcile due to their mutual disdain for The Bloodline.

Even outside of faction warfare, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are all extraordinarily talented and capable of performing no matter where they're slotted on the card.

Which heel stables would you like to see The Brawling Brutes feud with in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

