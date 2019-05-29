4 highly valuable employees WWE should utilise to battle AEW

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 817 // 29 May 2019, 02:02 IST

Sami Zayn namedropped AEW. It appears WWE is ready.

On May 25th, 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) initiated their official journey into the professional wrestling industry, offering their diverse selection of talent and entertainment. With names such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) delivering epic moments for the history books. However, can AEW match WWE?

Not since the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW has professional wrestling had a sense of competition. Notable promotions such as Ring of Honor (ROH), Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) have provided an alternative to WWE, but not a challenge.

Therefore, with a new age for wrestling on the horizon, which wrestlers will standout? Who will win the war for their respective promotions?

#4 Triple H

He invaded WCW. What could happen against AEW?

As a professional wrestling fan, what are your favourite moments from professional wrestling? Regardless of whether you supported WWE, ECW, or WCW, all three promotions warred with each other and provided arguably the best competition since the days of the NWA territorial promotions, and it was awesome to be a fan. Nevertheless, key individuals were responsible for the success of these promotions, names such as Eric Bishoff, Paul Heyman, and Vince McMahon.

However, since 2019 and the inception of AEW, those individuals have evolved. Those names are Triple H and Cody Rhodes. Triple H is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers to step into a ring and has recently entered the WWE Hall of Fame. However, outside the ring, he has earned a different reputation, as the creator of WWE NXT and WWE NXT UK. The success of both brands has skyrocketed and seems only to continue.

Therefore, imagine the possibilities with Triple H controlling Raw and SmackDown Live. With Vince McMahon having sold a plethora of stock to relaunch the XFL, Triple H taking the reigns seems more likely. At AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes sent a clear message to WWE, perhaps Triple H directly.

On Raw this week, WWE sent a clear response they were ready for AEW, (watch the video below). With consideration to recent events, it seems Triple H could be destined to rule WWE creative sooner than we think.

