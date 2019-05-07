4 Hilarious botches that you missed this week on Raw (May 6th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie

It was another horrific week for Lacey Evans

The road to Money in the Bank was always going to be a long one for WWE as the company looked to push forward following the biggest event of the year. Finally, the annual pay-per-view that sees two interesting ladder matches takes place next weekend and the penultimate build up to the show seemingly took a detour.

Vince McMahon announced a Wild Card Rule where he basically declared that the brand split was over since stars can now appear on Raw and SmackDown Live even if they aren't part of that roster. This meant that the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston and Roman Reigns were all on Raw this week and there were two interesting WrestleMania rematches.

Whilst this week's episode of Raw was under a lot of pressure given the fact that the show was competing against the NBA when it came to ratings, it was obvious that it would be quite an interesting episode.

#4. Bobby Lashley's spear

Lashley and Corbin won the match, but at what cost?

Bobby Lashley has become well-known for his spear over the years, so much so that the former ECW Champion has been rumoured to be facing Goldberg in Saudi Arabia so that the two stars can decide who has the best spear, but this week's episode of Raw showed that his spears to the outside aren't the same calibre.

Lashley speared AJ Styles to the outside during their tag team match that also included Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin but Lashley seemingly underprepared for the spot since he came out of the ring head first and spiked the mat below. Big E is the only star who is seemingly able to hit a move of this level and make it look fluid and as seen from the video below, Lashley isn't on his level at all.

