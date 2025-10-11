4 Huge Botches You Missed At WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

WWE took over Perth, Australia, for this year's Crown Jewel event, and whilst two new champions were crowned and several storylines took interesting swerves, there were also a number of botches throughout. The following list looks at just four of the biggest botches you missed at Crown Jewel 2025. #4. The referee stands on Seth Rollins' head Seth Rollins had a fantastic night at Crown Jewel, since he was finally able to defeat Cody Rhodes and is now the WWE Crown Jewel Champion. That being said, the night didn't start out great, since Paul Heyman teased that he could be about to betray Rollins before the match actually started. There was also an awkward moment at the start of the match where Rollins was knocked down, and the referee, Shawn Bennett, was in the way, so he stepped on Rollins, who then pushed him away afterwards. The video of the botch can be seen here.#3. John Cena botches Bray Wyatt's Sister AbigailJohn Cena and AJ Styles turned their Crown Jewel match into an exhibition, and it allowed them to use a number of finishers from well-known WWE legends. Those names include Bray Wyatt and The Miz, as well as Undertaker, whose Tombstone won Cena the match. The Bray Wyatt spot was emotional, but it's worth pointing out that Cena didn't actually deliver it correctly. He used both arms and made it more of a facebuster when it should have been done like an underhook DDT. The video of all of Cena's tributes can be seen here. #2. Kairi Sane forgets her spot Kairi Sane appeared to completely forget her spot at WWE Crown Jewel, so referee Jessika Carr was forced to step in and remind her. Kairi had just taken down Iyo Sky and Carr can be heard loudly telling Sane that she needs to run over and hit Rhea, taking her off the apron and ensuring that she can't be tagged in. Carr has to repeat the command several times before Sane runs over and takes Rhea off the apron. Minutes later, Sane was the one who was pinned for the match finish, with Rhea Ripley hitting a Riptide before Over the Moonsault secured the win for Ripley and Sky in Australia. #1. The Usos have no sense of urgency at WWE Crown Jewel Roman Reigns had some backup at WWE Crown Jewel in the form of The Usos, but they only made their presence known after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had already put Reigns through the announce table. Even then, their music hit, and rather than run out to help their cousin, they opted to dance all the way down the ramp until they reached Bron Breakker. There was no sense of urgency; they just wanted to pander to the crowd. No wonder Roman was so annoyed after they cost him the match, he was probably waiting a while on the floor after being put through the table, whilst Jimmy and Jey danced with the crowd to their entrance theme.