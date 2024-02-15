4 Huge victories WWE failed to capitalize on under Triple H

Since Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative team, the general consensus has been that he has considerably improved the product. The Game's regime has employed more cohesive storytelling, more balanced booking, and increased focus on long-term storylines, much to fans' enjoyment. This has led to a financial boom, increasing ticket and merchandise sales besides attracting new monster broadcasting deals for the promotion.

No booker is perfect, and The King of Kings-led creative team has had its fair share of misfires. One of the criticisms they have faced has been their ability to capitalize on the momentum gained by rising stars after massive wins over more established performers.

Here are four of the biggest examples of WWE failing to capitalize on huge wins under Triple H's regime.

#4 Karrion Kross' win over Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 didn't lead to much

Karrion Kross was one of the first re-hires Triple H made when he took over WWE creative. The Doom Walker returned to much fanfare, attacking Drew McIntyre and having a staredown with Roman Reigns. Kross his sights on McIntyre as the latter battled The Tribal Chief. He ultimately feuded with The Scottish Warrior after Clash at the Castle 2022.

The duo's first clash was a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022, which Karrion Kross won with Scarlett's help. Everyone expected the momentum from this win to spawn a dominant main event run for the 38-year-old. Instead, he lost the Crown Jewel 2022 rematch to the former world champion. Kross went on to have stop-start feuds with Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

With The Final Testament behind him, Kross' fortunes are seemingly set to improve soon.

#3 The momentum gained by Shayna Baszler from possibly retiring Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2023 has not been maintained

Shayna Baszler secured arguably the biggest victory of her WWE main roster career by "retiring" Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2023. The Queen of Spades defeated her more illustrious colleague in an MMA Rules match in Ford Field, after which the latter left the promotion. Baszler was the fourth woman to defeat Rousey after Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan.

Such a special statement win on a big stage should have led to a career resurgence for one of the most dominant NXT Women's Champions of all time. However, her momentum fizzled out quickly when, after a few singles wins, she was paired with Zoey Stark. The duo currently holds a solid position in the tag team division, but that's hardly the reward you would expect from retiring 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

#2 & #1 The Triple H-led creative team has done a questionable job of building on Solo Sikoa and Austin Theory's wins over John Cena

Expand Tweet

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and if you ask the company itself, THE greatest. Defeating a competitor of his caliber is a distinction few hold, especially at big premium live events. Hence, a win over The Cenation Leader should add to his conqueror's standing on the roster. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2014 and 2021 are prime examples.

This has not translated to Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa, the last two men to defeat Cena in singles action. Theory's United States Title reign came to an anticlimactic end just a few months after his WrestleMania win over The Champ. Meanwhile, Sikoa is currently on a 23-match losing streak across television and live events since destroying the 16-time World Champion at Crown Jewel 2023.

Both men are destined for greatness and will one day brag about defeating John Cena. However, the Triple H-led creative department has not capitalized upon the immediate aftermath of their huge victories properly.

