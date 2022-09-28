4 Ideas that could improve WWE's plans for Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules, the next premium live event on the calendar, is more than a week away. Only a handful of matches have been announced for the card, but it is shaping to be a memorable show for the fans.

For a significant section of the WWE Universe, Clash at the Castle was the year's best show. However, in this listicle, we will explore some ideas that would make Extreme Rules a fantastic event on the same level as the spectacle in Cardiff earlier this month.

#4 Adding a WWE United States Championship match to the card with a solid stipulation

WWE Clash at the Caste surpassed all expectations, but there was one glaring drawback. The prestigious United States Championship wasn't defended on the show.

Bobby Lashley has stayed true to his word, proving himself to be a credible, fighting champion. Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins have tried to take the championship away from The All Mighty, but the 45-year-old has been unstoppable lately.

It's a shame he couldn't defend the title in front of sixty-thousand-plus fans in Cardiff, but a title defense at Extreme Rules cannot be ruled out. Booking a Triple Threat Match, possibly involving The Miz and Dexter Lumis, seems reasonable. The No Disqualification stipulation would be true to the night's theme, and the potential encounter would be memorable.

#3 Moving Gunther vs. Sheamus to Extreme Rules and making it a Steel Cage Match

The most well-received match of Clash at the Castle was a five-star classic between Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. The two behemoths pulverized each other, and Cardiff enjoyed each blow and chop.

This wasn't the final chapter in their rivalry as The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior will meet again in a rematch on SmackDown's Season Premier. While the need to attract eyeballs for the show is understandable, this encounter should ideally be moved up to Extreme Rules.

Gunther and Sheamus put each other through indescribable torture at Clash at the Castle. Imagine the punishment they could inflict upon each other with no disqualifications inside the unforgiving steel cage. The cage would keep The Brawling Brutes and Imperium out of the mix, allowing for a fair fight. Furthermore, it would live up to the hardcore theme of the show.

#2 WWE should be smart with its card placement

Triple H needs to be careful with his card placement at Extreme Rules

Often, good matches struggle due to poor placement on the card. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Bazler was far from a bad bout, but WWE squeezed it between the Intercontinental Championship match and Dominik Mysterio's appalling betrayal. This ill-advised move may have dropped the quality of the contest.

WWE should learn from its mistakes and be wise with the card placement. They need to start strong. So the perfect opening match would be Edge vs. Finn Balor in an "I Quit" Match. Follow that up with Seth Rollins vs. Riddle inside The Fight Pit, and the whole world will tune in for the show. None of the encounters should be dragged unnecessarily, and ample time must be given to all the stars on the card.

The mid-card should include the RAW Women's Championship match and Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, which is expected to close the show. The main event should be the Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

#1 Surprises should be a top priority

Clash at the Castle had only one significant surprise, which was seemingly underwhelming to some fans. Solo Sikoa interfered in the final moments of the main event to help Roman Reigns remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. As for Dominik's betrayal, fans saw that coming from a mile away.

Luckily, the rumor mill is running rife again, and WWE can strike gold by pulling off several bone-chilling surprises for the event. Finn Balor has tried to enlist AJ Styles into Judgment Day. Could The Phenomenal One betray the fans and help Balor beat Edge at Extreme Rules?

As for The Ultimate Opportunist, he has shown a more vicious and aggressive side of himself. Could the Hall of Famer revert to his ominous Brood character for one night?

The White Rabbit tease has social media running wild. Fans think it is Bray Wyatt. Wyatt's name has been doing rounds since Triple H took creative control. Will the WWE Universe witness The Fiend return at Extreme Rules? Only time will tell.

