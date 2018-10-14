4 Impact Wrestling stars who should go to WWE and 4 WWE stars who should move to Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie (from Impact Wrestling) and Asuka (from WWE)

From the past several years, say it TNA, GFW or now-Impact Wrestling has suffered a lot to make sure that their company runs frequently and don't get flood out of business due to their money crises.

And over those years, many superstars have left the company, saying the company can't pay them enough or other reasons and moved on to somewhere else such as WWE or any other promotion.

While speaking of WWE, the company have rarely suffered any financial crises, from the last decade at least that I can say, due to this we've rarely heard a talent saying that WWE can't offer them much money due to which they decided to walk out of the company.

But as the time goes on, both companies look forward to signing new superstars so a breath of fresh air could flow around. The latest example of this would be, AJ Styles who left then-TNA for WWE and Alberto Del Rio who left WWE and signed with Impact Wrestling.

That being said, in this feature, we will take a look at those superstars that both companies should sign going forward. So, let's get started without further ado.

#6 Taya Valkyrie (Impact to WWE)

Taya Valkyrie recently turned face, challenging current Knockout Champion Tessa Blanchard

If you want to look to a perfect example of a female heel character, then look no further than Taya Valkyrie. She's the best female working talent currently on Impact Wrestling.

Taya has already made her name working for different Indy promotions around the world, most notably for Lucha Underground and is currently signed to the Impact Wrestling where she recently turned face, challenging current Knockout Champion Tessa Blanchard for the title at the upcoming Impact's Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Though Taya has signed a contract with Impact, as soon as her contract expires, you can expect WWE to offer a one to her be seeing how impressive she's and how much credibility she will bring to the women's division.

Also, if she decides to step her feet into the WWE then, she might work on NXT brand first before moving to the main roster as it will help her character to develop more.

