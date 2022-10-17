Mega surprise dream match, returning star joins faction - 4 incredible fan theories for WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will be a thrilling, action-packed evening with fantastic storytelling and potential surprises. After a long hiatus, Elias is finally returning to the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history.

Brock Lesnar will also be present at the show. The new U.S. Champion, Seth Rollins, will defend his title against arch-nemesis Matt Riddle. The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will collide with the Alpha Academy in their first WWE match in over two years.

With such a loaded card, fans had some interesting theories about what Triple H and the company might have in store for them on RAW.

So with no further ado, let's explore 4 incredible fan theories for the Oct 17 edition of RAW.

#4 Elias shocks the WWE Universe by joining The Judgment Day.

Liam Bairstow @LiamBairstow7 @WWE Am so Excited snd Looking to watching this with him back and I hope that he will join the Judgment day too @WWE Am so Excited snd Looking to watching this with him back and I hope that he will join the Judgment day too

Ezekiel may be gone, but his elder brother is back. It seems as if WWE is dropping the Zeke-Elias angle, as the Drifter's younger brother was removed from the internal roster listing.

The live crowd will be red-hot for the returning musician, who is returning on-screen after a long time. However, Elias may have a trick or two up his sleeve. The former 24/7 Champion may not be back to seek revenge for his injured brother but rather to betray all his supporters.

Judgment Day has recruited many Superstars into its ranks since its inception. Dominik Mysterio joined the faction. Finn Balor tried to enlist AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One turned him down. Could they have reached out to the cunning Elias to join them?

Fans may think so, and it may not be the most likely option, but it is far from impossible.

#3 Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle turns into an eight-man Ladder match for the WWE US Championship.

Following Seth Rollins' defeat by Matt Ridlle inside The Fight Pit, The Visionary immediately bounced back from his loss as he beat Bobby Lashley to win the U.S. Championship. Rollins' first televised title defense is set to be against none other than Riddle.

As they've seen Riddle vs. Rollins plenty of times, fans were not thrilled about the rubber match. Fans suggested a multi-man ladder match for The Visionary's championship. The proposed eight-man melee would allow under-utilized superstars like Mustafa Ali, Tomasso Ciampa, and Austin Theory to compete for the prestigious title.

An eight-man ladder match on RAW for the United States title is an enthralling prospect, but it is implausible and almost impossible. WWE reserves such show-downs for premium live events, and it won't be easy to assemble a credible field within a few hours.

#2. Brock Lesnar competes on RAW against Bobby Lashley

For regular WWE fans, this proposition is almost laughable. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on RAW, but fans know what to expect. A confrontation with Bobby Lashley may descend into a wild brawl.

However, an ambitious fan took things to another level when he suggested that Lesnar vs. Lashley take place on RAW tomorrow night. As unlikely as this may seem, this would be a definite needle-mover for the show's final hour.

The Beast vs. The All Mighty is expected to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which automatically nullifies the possibility of the dream encounter taking place on RAW.

#1 Luke Gallows returns as Festus to defeat Alpha Academy.

The O.C. has been reunited with the surprise return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Their first match was against Chad Gable and Otis, a character with whom Gallows' old persona, Festus, shares striking similarities.

Some WWE fans may recall Jesse and Festus. The former did more talking, while the latter was a simple-minded powerhouse who let his fists do the job. It's been more than a decade since we've seen Festus, and that persona may be entirely dead.

Given that we're in the middle of an O.C. reunion, a Festus return is unlikely. It was a pleasing sight to see that fans still remember him.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes