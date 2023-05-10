4 insane injuries WWE stars have sustained in the ring over the past few months

The wrestling lore is filled with tales of WWE stars who fought despite an injury. Triple H had his throat crushed in the opening moments of the first-ever Elimination Chamber. However, The Game’s incredible resilience carried him through the rest of the match.

WWE legend The Undertaker is another big name on the list of incredibly tough stars. The Deadman worked the iconic King of the Ring 1998 Hell in a Cell with a terrible injury. Taker’s opponent in the match, Mick Foley, is in a league of his own when it comes to brutality.

WWE has taken many precautions about injuries over the last couple of years. The company has banned moves that may cause head and neck-related injuries, including the piledriver as well as chair shots to the cranium.

Having said that, mishaps can happen anytime and anywhere. For these four WWE stars, injuries couldn’t have occurred at the worst possible time.

#1. Dijak dislocates his finger at NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Vengeance Day was the brand’s first premium live event on the road since the pre-pandemic days. This year’s Vengeance Day emanated in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 4. The show had a stacked card, including Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the North American Championship.

The two stars put on an incredible opener for the NXT Universe. The match’s intensity caused Dijak to dislocate his finger. The Bringer of High Justice went on to complete the match.

You can check out the nasty injury right here.

#2. Rhea Ripley dislocates her knee at WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley’s journey to SmackDown Women’s Championship glory kicked off at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Mami was the first entrant among the 30 participants who competed in the women’s battle royal.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day revealed that she dislocated her knee during the post-event press conference during the match but pushed it back in its place. Rhea won the match by last eliminating Liv Morgan. The rest is history.

#3. Indi Hartwell suffers ankle sprain on WWE NXT

Indi Hartwell as NXT Women's Champion.

The girlhood dream came true for Indi Hartwell at Stand & Deliver. The Australian put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at NXT Spring Breakin. Unfortunately, the champion bruised her ankle during a top-rope spot in the match. She showed the nasty injury in one of her Instagram Stories.

The injury forced the star to relinquish her title the following Tuesday on WWE NXT. An emotional Indi kissed the title goodbye. Dexter Lumis emerged beneath the ring to carry his on-screen wife to the back.

The couple reunited with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on the May 8, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Cody Rhodes pops his eardrum at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes put on a career-defining performance at Hell in a Cell last year. The American Nightmare wrestled a match against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle.

He took a leave from active in-ring competition to heal himself before making a glorious return at the Royal Rumble. The recovery, however, wasn’t without hiccups.

Cody told WWE Digital Exclusive after his win at the men’s Royal Rumble that he popped his eardrums right before the match.

"Don't tell anyone, don't put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums," Cody said. "So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough, and it's a beautiful moment."

While pro wrestling is unpredictable regarding injuries, all these stars and many others will hopefully be more cautious in the future.

