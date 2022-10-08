4 interesting facts about WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is only mere hours away from us. With a stacked card, it is expected to be an unforgettable night of hellacious action and fantastic storytelling. Fans are pumped up for the upcoming premium live event where Triple H and his team have promised to take things to "extreme" levels.

This year's edition will be noteworthy for several reasons. It will be a night of firsts and grand homecomings. On that note, let's look at four interesting facts about Extreme Rules 2022.

#4 Extreme Rules 2022 will be the first show since 2011 not to feature a regular singles match

The concept of Extreme Rules revolves around hardcore wrestling with extreme stipulations. Last Man Standing, No Holds Barred, and Steel Cage matches, among others, fit the idea. A singles bout has no hardcore stipulations attached, and conventional rules apply.

In recent years, fans have criticized WWE for not booking enough hardcore stipulations for the show. Last year, only the main event, Extreme Rules Match, lived up to the show's theme. However, Triple H hasn't given fans much room to complain about the same this year.

If the card stands as it is and no additions are made, then Extreme Rules 2022 will be the first show since the 2011 edition not to feature a singles match without a hardcore stipulation.

#3 Seth Rollins will compete at Extreme Rules for the eighth time

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in his storied WWE career. A multi-time world champion, former Royal Rumble winner, and a Grand Slam Champion, The Visionary is a bonafide top star. At Extreme Rules, he will further his legacy by competing at the show for the eighth time, only behind Kofi Kingston, who has wrestled at nine shows.

The former Universal Champion will fight arch-nemesis Matt Riddle inside a Fight Pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as Special Guest Referee. Rollins will likely want to pick up a massive victory on his ninth appearance on the show, including his surprise return in 2016.

#2 Bianca Belair vs. Bayley will be the women's first singles Ladder Match on the main roster

These two women will make history at Extreme Rules!

Women's wrestling has come a long way. From closing out WrestleManias to Royal Rumbles to stealing the show every night, female WWE stars have a firm standing in the company's landscape. On Saturday, they will achieve yet another incredible milestone.

Bianca Belair and Bayley will fight for the prestigious WWE RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder match. This bout is the first singles Ladder Match involving women on the main roster. We have seen them fight for the Money in the Bank contract, but those were multi-person matches.

Expectations are undoubtedly high, and the stars will probably put on a fantastic show for the live crowd in Philadelphia.

#1 WWE Extreme Rules 2022 could become the fifth event to feature only women's championship matches as title bouts

If the card stands as it is, then Extreme Rules 2022 will be a momentous occasion for women. Only the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will be up for grabs at the show.

The Undisputed Universal Championship will not be on the line as Roman Reigns will not be in Philadelphia for the event. Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on SmackDown. Moreover, Imperium will collide with The Brawling Brutes in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. Thus, the workhorse title won't be defended either.

A United States Championship Match can be added at the last minute, but that is unlikely. There is some backstage talk of having The Usos defend their Unified Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules. Again, this is unlikely to happen on Saturday night without much build.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes