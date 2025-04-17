4 Interferences that can happen during Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 night one will close with a spectacular Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Things are bound to get dramatic. It will likely be more chaotic than perhaps any other bouts scheduled on Saturday.

All three stars are equally dangerous and well-rounded in the ring. Thus, it makes it extremely difficult to predict a clear winner. However, one thing is certain: the match won’t end just like any other match, and a shocking finish may be on the cards. Another star interfering is one of the most speculated options among fans online.

In this article, we look at four potential interferences that can happen during the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania Night One:

#4. Solo Sikoa

Since losing to Roman Reigns on RAW’s debut on Netflix earlier this year, Solo Sikoa’s graph has rapidly declined. The tension between him and Jacob Fatu is rising with each passing week, and it looks like The New Bloodline is on the verge of a breakup.

Meanwhile, the Original Tribal Chief has suffered a major setback with Paul Heyman being at Punk’s corner and Rollins playing mental games with him. In a shocking twist, Reigns could bring back his enforcer, Solo Sikoa, to be in his corner and sure he doesn't take a second loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All in two years.

#3. Rikishi

After weeks and weeks of turmoil, Paul Heyman finally let the decision out that he would be in CM Punk’s corner at The Show of Shows. This has resulted in Roman Reigns having to walk out alone for the first time since turning Tribal Chief. However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief could hire his big cousin, a WWE Hall of Famer, for WrestleMania 41 to be in his corner as his Wiseman.

The legend in question, Rikishi, could make a special appearance with Roman Reigns and assist him as his Wiseman during his WrestleMania match-up. The Samoan Superstar has been vocal about stepping in if needed as the elder statesman but so far hasn't featured in this years-long storyline. The star was last seen on WWE TV during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony in November 2020.

#2. Dean Ambrose

The entire Triple Threat feud between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was heavily built around “The Shield” faction as all three of them share an extended history with the iconic stable.

The one important member of the group, Dean Ambrose, is however not in WWE and is currently competing in the rival brand under the Jon Moxley moniker. However, the Stamford-based promotion still holds the rights related to Ambrose.

In a shocking twist, to play mind games with both Roman and Seth, Paul Heyman could play Dean Ambrose’s theme song, teasing his return. This could allow Punk time to capitalize and pin either of them.

#1. The Rock could return at WWE WrestleMania Night One

The Final Boss hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025. Many expect him to return on Night Two of WrestleMania alongside John Cena. However, The Great One may make a surprise appearance on Night One itself and just stare at Paul Heyman before leaving.

Leaving everyone confused, The Wiseman then could proceed to betray Punk and Reigns, joining forces with Seth Rollins, who would reveal himself as The Rock’s guy later. This potential angle would lay the foundation for the dream match between The Final Boss and Tribal Chief.

