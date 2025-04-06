4 of Kevin Owens' greatest WrestleMania moments

In an emotional promo, Kevin Owens announced he would need neck surgery on SmackDown this week. KO thanked and apologized to the fans, adding that he didn't know when he would be back.

His scheduled match with Randy Orton for WrestleMania 41 was canceled due to his ill-timed injury, leaving The Viper in limbo two weeks before The Show of Shows.

Neck injuries are pretty serious. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge were forced into retirement. Big E didn't need surgery, yet he awaits clearance for an in-ring return. While fans would want KO to wrestle again, there seems to be no timeline for his return.

His 'Mania match with Orton may have been canceled, but The Prizefighter has shone at his brightest often at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Below are just a glimpse of his best moments at The Showcase of The Immortals:

#4. Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36: Night One

WrestleMania 36 took place indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-ever two-night 'Mania is remembered for two of its cinematic matches: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, and The Fiend vs. John Cena inside The FireFly Fun House.

However, fans seem to have forgotten about Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36: Night One. Although it was taped and occurred in front of no fans, the match was pretty fun.

The highlight was The Prizefighter finally getting his 'Mania moment. After Rollins got himself disqualified, the match was restarted as a No Disqualification bout. In true KO fashion, Owens jumped off the 'Mania stage to Elbow Drop The Messiah through the announce table.

A Stunner was enough to put Rollins away for the three-count. The win made KO look like a top babyface. Unfortunately, WWE didn't capitalize on The Prizefighter's success. Furthermore, the lack of a crowd sucked much of the energy and excitement from the match.

#3. KO stuns Sami Zayn and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 37

The Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn saga finally graced the WrestleMania stage on the second night of The Show of Shows in April 2021. Unlike their previous main roster feuds, KO was the babyface in this scenario.

The match lasted approximately ten minutes, but it was entertaining. The finish was fast-paced as Owens stopped a second Helluva Kick with two Superkicks before nailing Zayn with a Stunner for the win.

After the match, Logan Paul, who initially sided with Zayn, congratulated The Prizefighter. However, KO had other plans as he stunned The Maverick with the Stunner.

Although Owens and Zayn have had better matches, this bout is special because it took place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and made Owens look like the ultimate anti-hero or the modern-day version of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#2. KO brought Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement in Texas

Speaking of Steve Austin, Kevin Owens would have one of the most defining moments of his career at WrestleMania 38: Night One as he shared the ring with the Texas Rattlesnake in Texas. From top to bottom, there was little to complain about the entire segment, followed by their bout.

No match was advertised as KO invited The Rattlesnake as a guest on a special edition of his show. However, this was a ruse as Owens challenged the Hall of Famer to a one-on-one match. Not one to back down from a fight, Austin accepted, and a memorable No Holds Barred match followed.

Austin and Owens fought all over the AT&T Stadium in a well-paced brawl between two of sports entertainment's boldest stars. The Rattlesnake poured beer over his opponent as they battled in the crowd, and drove KO into the ring on his infamous ATV.

The former Universal Champion also had his moments as he delivered a Stunner on Austin for the near fall. However, this was the Hall of Famer's night. After ducking a chair shot, The Rattlesnake stunned KO for the win.

Kevin Owens was the loser, but he came out looking like a star again. He deserves major credit for carrying the build to the 'Mania match by himself, making it important enough for Austin to come out of retirement after 19 years.

Secondly, he worked an entertaining, 14-minute bout with a 57-year-old retired legend. Owens made Austin look good, while still playing the role of a disrespectful heel to perfection.

#1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethrone The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39: Night One

Two years after they fought at WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended the reign of the most dominant tag team champions in WWE history in a heart-warming moment.

The Usos took their best shots against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, delivering 1Ds and a dozen Superkicks. However, the Canadian duo was fueled by emotion and revenge for the months and months of torment they had endured at the hands of The Bloodline.

Zayn was the primary focus of the match due to his association with The Original Bloodline as The Honorary Uce. The final Helluva Kick to Jey Uso for the three-count had the fans on the edge of their seats.

KO and Zayn were overcome with emotion as they dethroned The Usos to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. In many ways, their win set in motion the events that would ultimately lead to the downfall of The Bloodline.

