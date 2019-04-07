×
4 Last-minute booking decisions Vince McMahon could make at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Apr 2019, 19:10 IST

How will Vince McMahon shock the WWE Universe?
How will Vince McMahon shock the WWE Universe?

WWE WrestleMania 35 is now hours away and the final match card has been set. However, there are still surprises in store for everyone who will be watching and certainly some shocks as far as results are confirmed.

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions, and match card

Going into the card, there are a couple of matches that look a little predictable on paper but this is the WWE, Vince McMahon can change his mind at the last moment and shock us all. Let's take a look at some of these last minute booking decisions Mr. McMahon could make:

#4 Brock Lesnar retains

Can Brock Lesnar retain?
Can Brock Lesnar retain?

One Superstar who looks set for one of the biggest wins of his career at WrestleMania 35 is Seth Rollins. Rollins won the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to book his spot at WrestleMania where he will look to slay 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar and win the WE Universal Championship.

However, the result of the match isn't as clearcut as some fans believe and in fact, the odds are even right now and this match could go either way. We won't e surprised if Vince decided to keep the belt on Lesnar and have Roman Reigns win it later in the year.

#3 John Cena does indeed replace Baron Corbin

John Cena
John Cena

When Baron Corbin was announced as Kurt Angle's final opponent, it was met by dismay and then disbelief. Even Angle's wife Tweeted about how disappointing the match-up was. Fans have been speculating that John Cena will replace Corbin at WrestleMania but Cena himself denied it.

When Cena made an appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame last night, the response from the fans in attendance was overwhelming. They all chanted for John Cena to replace Kurt Angle at WrestleMania tonight.

Could Vince McMahon change his mind and add Cena to the match instead? It could happen.

ALSO READ: 5 Potential finishes for Shane McMahon vs The Miz

1 / 2 NEXT
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
