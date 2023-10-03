4 last-minute changes that could take place at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 takes over Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Saturday. Considering the star power and wealth of talent advertised, the PLE promises to be a memorable show.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Title in a Last Man Standing match has already been advertised. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will team up to collide with the star-studded duo of John Cena and LA Knight.

With only five planned segments, Triple H has plenty of room to squeeze in a few more before the company takes over Indianapolis. On that note, let's look at four last-minute changes for WWE Fastlane 2023.

#4. Gunther (with Imperium) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (with Johnny Gargano) for the Intercontinental Championship

Fans were treated to a massive IC Title match in the main event on RAW this week. After Tommaso Ciampa got the better of Gunther in a chaotic contract signing, the championship bout was scheduled later for the night.

Despite an admirable effort by Ciampa, Gunther put him away with a sleeper. However, the IC Champion's Imperium stablemates launched a 2-on-1 post-match assault on the fallen challenger. It seemed as if all hope was lost for the Blackheart before Johnny Gargano returned to even the odds.

Gargano provides a level playing field for his former DIY partner. If a rematch occurs, Ciampa's odds look much greater this time. WWE Fastlane is a fitting setting for Gunther vs. Ciampa II.

#3. Drew McIntyre issues an open challenge at WWE Fastlane

Drew McIntyre has changed. The Scottish Warrior has grown more aggressive and selfish in recent weeks. Most of his anger and frustrations have been taken out on The New Day – Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

This week, The Miz hoped to receive an explanation from McIntyre. The Awesome One incurred the wrath of The Scottish Warrior, who made quick work of his opponent in a squash match.

Expect the two-time World Champion to build more momentum and garner heat. He could issue an open challenge at Fastlane, which could be accepted by a pure babyface like Ricochet.

#2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are added to The Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WWE Fastlane

Adam Pearce announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day would defend their Tag Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The Judgment Day (plus JD McDonagh) have been at odds with Rhodes, Uso, and the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Thus, it was quite surprising for WWE to leave Zayn and KO out of the mix.

It is no secret that the two former NXT Champions want to regain their Tag Championships, which The Judgment Day won at Payback through cheating.

They also had a mixed reaction to the announcement, indicating some tension with Uso and Rhodes. This new dynamic could be beneficial. WWE could spice up the encounter by adding Zayn and KO to the match.

#1. The Rock returns

After a near-four-year absence, The Rock returned home on the September 15 edition of SmackDown. The Great One's surprise homecoming added fuel to rumors of one final run.

Considering the finalization of the WWE-UFC merger and a relaxed schedule, Rocky's return seems likely now. Obviously, fans want a colossal dream encounter between him and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

If we're lucky, the build could start as soon as WWE Fastlane 2023. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment could make a special appearance and challenge his cousin to a match at WrestleMania 40.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.