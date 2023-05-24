4 last-minute changes WWE can make to Night of Champions - The Bloodline's biggest problem, another title match

Even though Night of Champions is right around the horizon, WWE may have a few surprises under its sleeve. This will be the first Premium Live Event of its sort in Saudi Arabia, thus ensuring its success will need both exceptional in-ring action and some eye-opening changes.

A championship match must be added to the schedule. Meanwhile, competitors could be shifted and added to make up for a thrilling evening in the Jeddah Super Dome.

Here are four last-minute changes WWE can make to Night of Champions 2023.

#4. Austin Theory becomes a part of the Night of Champions

Austin Theory performed at Backlash

While the Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line following Night of Champions, there has been no mention of the United States Title. Sheamus appeared to be Austin Theory's next rival, but Pretty Deadly had other plans.

Even though the U.S. Title is a mainstay of SmackDown, the historic belt should be defended at Night of Champions. Theory has held the title for 178 days but is yet to make a significant impact in the Premium Live Event stages. His WrestleMania match against John Cena fell flat.

WWE may announce a surprise eighth title match on their social media platforms just a few days before the event.

#3. Brock Lesnar gets a new opponent

I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… So Cody Rhodes is actually going to "fight" Brock Lesnar with a broken arm at Night of Champions? An injury so bad that, if checked by WWE officials, could deem him not medically cleared storyline-wise.I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Cody Rhodes is actually going to "fight" Brock Lesnar with a broken arm at Night of Champions? An injury so bad that, if checked by WWE officials, could deem him not medically cleared storyline-wise.I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S6MHkUplb9

Despite the injury he suffered on RAW, Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. However, the storyline injury may have to do more than just highlight The American Nightmare's determination.

Triple H did recommend Rhodes get medical attention, implying that a sudden change in plans is possible. Cody is anticipated to bring the fight to Lesnar, but a pre-match assault may keep him from competing. This will allow the script to introduce a new challenger for The Beast Incarnate.

Drew McIntyre might make an incredible comeback in Jeddah. He used to be the tag partner of Cody Rhodes, and it is only fitting that he avenges his pal. The Scottish Warrior has overpowered Brock Lesnar before.

#2. The Usos are added to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Paul Heyman made adjustments to the Night of Champions card and pitted Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jimmy and Jey were declared incapable, but they think otherwise. The former tag champions could 'pull some strings' for themselves.

The Usos are believed to cost The Bloodline the tag team title match. However, booking them as a surprise addition will arguably be better. The Three-Way Tag Team Match will only test the loyalties of each Bloodline member but also add more competition for the team of KO-Zayn, who thrive on it.

It is said that The Bloodline's biggest enemy is the faction itself. The embodiment of this factor is Roman Reigns' expectations and The Usos. The latter has been the centerpiece of the stable, assisting Roman in his title matches countless times while constantly trying to make a case for themselves due to their recent failures.

#1. Lita joins the action at WWE Night of Champions

Team Xtreme or Team Lynch? The answer is yet to be revealed

There has been much debate on which side Lita will choose following her return. Her connection with Trish Stratus is so strong that they are nearly inseparable, despite the fact that she attacked her backstage. The Hall of Famer hasn't been mentioned since being taken out of television in April.

WWE could maintain the suspense of Lita's role in the storyline. Instead of disclosing her allegiance at Night of Champions, Lita could return and just watch the action from the ringside. This will make her vulnerable to events that add drama to the match, such as Trish or Becky accidentally hitting her.

The feud involving three legendary superstars is rumored to last till SummerSlam. Thus, Lita's role in the build-up to the summer needs to occur at intervals to hold the WWE Universe's attention.

